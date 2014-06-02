Coins from Bass collection to be sold at World's Fair of Money

The Bass Collection 1838 Seated Liberty, Plain Edge half dollar pattern in copper (Judd 77) will be offered without reserve by Heritage Auctions at the 2014 ANA World's Fair of Money.

An 1865 Seated Liberty, With Motto dollar in silver (Judd 434) is among the 30 Bass Collection pattern coins Heritage Auctions will offer without reserve at the 2014 ANA World's Fair of Money.

Coins from the Bass Collection of patterns to be offered without reserve by Heritage Auctions at the 2014 ANA World's Fair of Money include this 1875 Trade dollar in silver (Judd 1426).

Thirty U.S. pattern coins from the collection of the late Texas business executive and philanthropist Harry W. Bass Jr. will be sold by Heritage Auctions on Aug. 7 during the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money in Chicago.



The to-be-sold pattern pieces have for the last 14 years been on display at the ANA’s Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo.



"Harry W. Bass, Jr.’s collection has long been heralded as one of the most amazing collections ever put together, and we’ve been very fortunate to get to display these beautiful works of art at the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum,” ANA executive director Kim Kiick said.

Patterns are experimental pieces, struck to test new designs, compositions, and concepts; only some of these experimental concepts are adopted for circulation use. Patterns are generally struck in very small quantities, and are not intended to circulate as coins. They are cataloged in J. Hewitt Judd’s book United States Pattern Coins, edited by Q. David Bowers.



The patterns to be sold in August are:

? 1838 Seated Liberty, Plain Edge half dollar, Judd 77 in copper

? 1865 Seated Liberty, With Motto dollar, J-434 in silver

? 1875 Trade dollar, J-1426 in silver

? 1838 Seated Liberty half dollar, J-79 original in silver

? 1850 Annular cent, J-119 in billon

? 1855 Flying Eagle cent, J-168 in bronze

? 1861 Seated Liberty, With Motto half dollar, J-278 in copper

? 1863 Postage Currency dime, J-326 in copper

? 1863 Seated Liberty, With Motto quarter dollar, J-335 in silver

? 1863 Seated Liberty, With Motto half dollar, J-344 in aluminum

? 1865 Seated Liberty, With Motto half dollar, J-429 in silver

? 1866 Washington 5-cent coin, J-473 in nickel

? 1866 Shield 5-cent coin, J-509 in bronze

? 1868 cent, J-606 in copper

? 1869 Standard Silver quarter dollar, J-721 in silver

? 1870 half dime, J-815 in copper

? 1871 Indian Princess quarter dollar, J-1090 in silver

? 1871 Indian Princess quarter dollar, J-1092 in aluminum

? 1871 Indian Princess quarter dollar, J-1093 in silver

? 1871 Indian Princess dollar, J-1149 in aluminum

? 1872 Commercial dollar, J-1219 in silver

? 1873 Trade dollar, J-1293 in silver

? 1873 Trade dollar, J-1322 in silver

? 1874 20-cent piece, J-1355 in copper

? 1874 20-cent piece, J-1356 in aluminum

? 1879 quarter dollar, J-1591 in copper

? 1881 cent, J-1665 in aluminum

? 1882 Shield 5-cent coin, J-1697 in nickel

? 1885 Snowden dollar, J-1747 in silver

? 1896 Union Shield 5-cent coin, J-1771 in nickel

Proceeds from the sale will be used for philanthropic purposes by the Harry W. Bass Jr. Foundation of Dallas.

"Over the years, Harry Bass worked with various experts at Heritage and made purchases with our Dallas neighbor, but never consigned through their auctions. Now, we are returning selections to the marketplace,” said F. David Calhoun, the foundation’s executive director.



All of the Bass coins will be graded by the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.