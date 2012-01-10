Heritage sale in NY nets $9 million

A South African bronze pattern sovereign of George V realized $184,000, including the 15 percent buyer’s fee, during Heritage World Coins’ Jan. 2 and 3 auction in New York City.

A South African numismatic rarity that is believed to be unique led all bidding in Heritage World Coins’ Jan. 2 and 3 auction during the New York International Numismatic Convention.

The 1928-SA bronze sovereign pattern of George V has a reeded edge and is unlisted in Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler.

Graded Matte Proof 64 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., the coin realized $184,000. It led all ancient and world coins in the firm’s New York International Numismatic Convention official auction. The Heritage auction realized $9,006,176, selling 1,990 lots of the 2,258 offered, or 88.1 percent.

Some additional highlights:

Ptolemaic Egypt, Berenice II (wife of Ptolemy III), circa 241 B.C. gold mnaieion or octadrachm, 27.63 grams, Ephesus, “only a small handful of specimens known,” “short scratches on obverse behind head,” Nearly Extremely Fine, $34,950.

Roman Empire, circa A.D. 247 gold aureus, Philip II, “unrecorded and unique,” “unknown as an aureus type but well known from silver and bronze issues,” choice EF, $40,250.

Roman Empire, Procopius, January to May A.D. 366 gold solidus, Constantinople, Nearly EF, $29,900.

Argentina, 1842-R gold 8-escudo coin, La Rioja, Gen. Juan Manuel de Rosas, Friedberg 10 as cataloged in Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg, “possibly only five pieces known outside of museums, and institutions,” Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Extremely Fine 45, $51,750.

Australia, 1919 copper-nickel pattern penny, George V, Krause-Mishler Pn11, Professional Coin Grading Service Specimen 63, $86,250.

Australia, 1921 copper-nickel pattern penny, George V, KM-Pn20, PCGS Specimen 67, $57,750.

Australia, 1935 Proof bronze halfpenny, George V, KM-22, “total Proof mintage: 100,” NGC Proof 65 red brown, $11,500.

Bahamas, Elizabeth II, 1987 12-ounce gold $2,500 coin, KM-110, F-41, “only 20 pieces were struck making this an incredible modern rarity,” NGC Proof 63 Ultra Cameo, $25,875.

Brazil, 1727-B gold 6,400-real coin, Joao V, KM-134, NGC About Uncirculated Details, Surface Hairlines, $126,500.

Brazil, 1727-R gold 6,400-real coin, Joao V, KM-136, NGC About Uncirculated Details, Improperly Cleaned, $143,750.

Brazil, 1727-B gold 12,800-real coin, Joao V, KM-141, NGC AU-55, $27,600.

China, Year 3 (1911) silver 10-cent coin, Lin-Ma 41 (Illustrated Catalogue of Chinese Gold & Silver Coins by Lin Gwo Ming, edited by Ma Tak Wo), Mint State 67, $18,400.

China, undated (1908) silver dollar, LM-11, NGC MS-65, $40,250.

China, Hunan Province, Year 11 (1922) silver dollar, LM-867, NGC MS-64, $17,250.

China, Hupeh Province, Year 30 (1904) silver tael, LM-180, NGC MS-64, $46,000.

China, Kweichow Province, Year 17 (1928) silver dollar, LM-488, NGC AU-50, $16,100.

China, undated (1912) silver dollar, LM-43, NGC MS-64, $20,700.

China, undated (1916) silver dollar, LM-942, NGC MS-65, $17,250.

Cuba, 1916 silver peso, KM-15.2, “mintage of only 50 pieces in Proof,” NGC Proof 65, $18,400.

Cuba, 1916 gold 2-peso coin, KM-17, “extremely rare in Proof with a mintage of 8,” PCGS Proof 65, $51,750.

German East Africa, 1916-T gold 15-rupie coin, KM-16.2, NGC AU-55, $3,737.50.

German New Guinea, 1894-A silver 5-mark coin, KM-7, NGC Proof 63, $12,650.

Germany, Hamburg (Free City), undated (1553 to 1673) gold 2.5-ducat coin, F-1093, NGC EF-40, $37,375.

Germany, Hamburg (Free City), undated (1553 to 1673) gold 2.5-ducat coin, F-1093, NGC AU-55, $43,125.

Germany, Regensburg (Free City), undated (1765 to 1790) gold 8-ducat coin, F-2558, 27.91 grams, NGC MS-63 Prooflike, $69,000.

England, undated (1551 to 1553) gold sovereign, Edward VI, Third Coinage, Seaby 2450 (Coins of England and the United Kingdom, originally published by Seaby, now published by Spink), PCGS EF-45, $21,850.

England, undated (1584 to 1587) gold sovereign, Elizabeth I, sixth gold issue, Third Coinage, S-2529, PCGS AU-50, $29,900.

England, 1656 gold broad or 20-shilling coin, Oliver Cromwell, S-3225, “England’s first milled or machine-made gold piece,” engraved by Thomas Simon, struck by Pierre Blondeau, PCGS MS-61, $37,375.

England, 1693 gold 5-guinea coin, QUINTO edge, William and Mary, S-3422, PCGS AU-50, $20,700.

Great Britain, 1911 gold £5 coin, George V, S-3994, NGC Proof 67, $18,400.

Greece, (1940) gold 20-drachma coin, George II, commemorating fifth anniversary of the restoration of the monarchy, KM-74, “only 200 pieces were struck,” NGC Proof 64 Cameo, $19,550.

Peru, 1712-M gold 8-escudo coin, cob style, Felipe V, Lima Mint, KM-38.2, NGC MS-63, $20,700.

Poland, 1832-KG gold 25-zloty coin, Nicholas I, KM-C118, “mintage of only 152 pieces,” NGC MS-62, $43,125.

Poland, 1833-HT silver 10-zloty coin (1.5 rubles), Nicholas I, St. Petersburg Mint, KM-C134, NGC Proof 67,$63,250.

Russia, 1836 Family silver 1.5-ruble novodel, Nicholas I, KM-C172.2, NGC MS-61, $57,500.

Russia, 1832 platinum 6-ruble coin, Nicholas II, F-159, “mintage of only 1,502 pieces,” NGC AU-58, $28,750.

South Africa, 1874 Burgers gold pond, Fine Beard style, KM-1.2, F-1, “mintage of this variety was 695 pieces,” NGC MS-64, $71,875.

South Africa, 1892 silver 5-shilling coin, Double Shaft style, KM-8.2, “estimated mintage 25 pieces,” NGC Proof 65, $29,900.

South Africa, 1892 silver 5-shilling coin, Double Shaft style, KM-8.2, “estimated mintage 25 pieces,” NGC Proof 66 Cameo, $161,000.

South Africa, 1892 gold pond, Single Shaft style, KM-10.2, NGC MS-61, $43,125.

South Africa, 1893 gold half pond, KM-9.2, PCGS AU-50, $29,900.

South Africa, 1898 “Sammy Marks” gold threepence, KM-PnA23, mintage of “at least 215 pieces,” NGC MS-64, $46,000

South Africa, 1902 Veld gold pond, KM-11, F-4, NGC MS-64, $48,875. ¦