Heritage's Platinum Night: Unique 1794 Flowing Hair half dollar

A unique O-109 1794 Flowing Hair silver half dollar, graded VF-25, that had been off the market for a generation sold for a strong $705,000 at Heritage’s 2015 CSNS Platinum Night auction. Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Here is the second of three coins that were among the highlights of Heritage Auctions' recent Platinum Night auction at the Central States Numismatic Society convention in Illinois.

Beyond the top quality Stellas, another highlight was a 1794 Flowing Hair half dollar graded Very Fine 25 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. that sold for a strong $705,000.

The variety — Overton 109 — is unique in silver, although two copper impressions from the die pair are known (both are impounded in museum collections).

Six obverse dies are currently known for 1794 half dollars, and the obverse die used for this example is unique to the O-109 die marriage. The offered coin was discovered by Robert P. Hilt, who cherrypicked the variety sometime in the late 1970s, and its prior ownership history remains unknown.

Heritage’s sale marked the first time that the unique coin had been offered at public auction.

