Heritage's Platinum Night: Unique 1794 Flowing Hair half dollar
- Published: Apr 25, 2015, 4 AM
Here is the second of three coins that were among the highlights of Heritage Auctions' recent Platinum Night auction at the Central States Numismatic Society convention in Illinois.
Beyond the top quality Stellas, another highlight was a 1794 Flowing Hair half dollar graded Very Fine 25 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. that sold for a strong $705,000.
The variety — Overton 109 — is unique in silver, although two copper impressions from the die pair are known (both are impounded in museum collections).
Six obverse dies are currently known for 1794 half dollars, and the obverse die used for this example is unique to the O-109 die marriage. The offered coin was discovered by Robert P. Hilt, who cherrypicked the variety sometime in the late 1970s, and its prior ownership history remains unknown.
Heritage’s sale marked the first time that the unique coin had been offered at public auction.
Keep reading about rarities sold during Heritage Auctions Platinum Night:
1880 Coiled Hair gold Stella leads CSNS auction
1933 Indian Head gold $10 eagle
More from CoinWorld.com:
Court rules in favor of Langbord family in 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle case
Langbord case: What are those 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles worth?
The £34 million worth of silver coins from SS City of Cairo wreck have been melted
The curious 1837 dime in an NGC black holder (or, when a coin in an MS-65 slab is valued like an MS-67)
NGC grades first Mint State 68 1884-CC Morgan dollar while still in its GSA holder
Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction