Heritage prepares FUN summer convention auction

A total of 2,342 lots of U.S., Colonial, pioneer and pattern coins will be offered in three public sessions July 7 and 8 in Orlando, Fla., by Heritage Numismatic Auctions.

The auction is being held at the Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists Summer Convention.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage either at (800) 872-6467 or (214) 528-3500.

Some highlights:

1794 Liberty Cap, Starred Reverse cent, Sheldon 48 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Lot 3043, Professional Coin Grading Service Genuine.

1864 Indian Head, Designer’s Initial L cent, Lot 3076, PCGS MS-65 red, Eagle Eye Photo Seal and card.

1877 Indian Head cent, Lot 3086, PCGS MS-64 red and brown, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle quarter dollar, Browning 1 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning), Lot 3472, Numismatic Guaranty Corp Very Fine 20.

1838 Capped Bust quarter dollar, Browning 1, one of three known in Proof, Lot 3484, NGC Proof 64.

1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, Overton 101 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), Lot 3569, PCGS Very Good 10.

1799 Draped Bust, 7 by 6 Stars dollar, Bowers-Borckardt 169 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), Lot 3745, NGC About Uncirculated 55.

1797 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 16 Stars Obverse gold $5 half eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 3 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by John W. Dannreuther and Harry W. Bass Jr.), Lot 4700, NGC AU-53.

1929 Indian Head half eagle, Lot 4834, PCGS Mint State 64.

1803 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Small Stars Reverse gold $10 eagle, Taraszka 28 (United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795-1804 by Anthony J. Taraszka), Lot 4840, PCGS Secure MS-62+.

1861-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 5012, NGC AU-58.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim double eagle, Lot 5188, NGC MS-66.

1995-W American Eagle silver dollar, Lot 4452, NGC Proof 69 ultra cameo.

1860 Mormon pioneer gold $5 coin, Kagin 6 (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), Lot 5298, PCGS AU-50.

1849 $10 pattern by French engraver Louis Charles Bouvet, struck in copper at Paris Mint, one of two pieces known, Judd C1849-1 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Lot 4517, NGC MS-61 brown. ¦