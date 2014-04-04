Heritage offers coin-related names in domain name auction

Heritage Auctions will host its second domain name and intellectual property auction starting April 9, 2014.

Aron Meystedt, founder and director of the firm’s domain name and intellectual property division, says that the auction features names well-suited to rare coin and paper money professionals.

Among the domain names available is CoinCollector.com, which starts at an opening bid of $10,000; SilverExchange.com, which starts at $12,500; and CoinFund.com, which has an opening bid of $8,750.

Other names are available with lower opening bids, such as UnwantedGold.com, at a starting bid of $250, and CurrencyCorporation.com, with the same opening bid.

Meystedt advises, “These domain names are perfect if you are looking to brand a company, a blog or a community, or if you are seeking a location to showcase your personal collection.”

The firm’s first auction in the category on Nov. 21, 2013, brought more than $1.5 million with more than 30 domain names changing hands. In that sale, the domain Numismatics.com sold for $17,250, CoinCompany.com brought $1,840 and TheCoinBlog.com sold for $373.75.