Heritage moves site for Newman IV Signature Auction May 16 and 17

Because of anticipated high attendance for live bidding for its Eric P. Newman Collection IV Signature Auction, Heritage Auctions has moved the auction location to the Ukrainian Institute of America at The Fletcher-Sinclair Mansion, 2 E. 79th St., in New York City.

The auction had been scheduled to be held at Heritage's New York galleries at 445 Park Ave., 15th Floor.

The auction is to be offered in two live sessions, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 16 at the The Fletcher-Sinclair Mansion, with Internet only bidding May 17. The sale comprises 687 lots of Colonial and pre-Federal U.S. coinage.

Heritage has also added another day of lot viewing, on May 13.

Lot viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time May 13 and May 16, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time May 14 and 15. All lot viewing is at Heritage's Park Avenue facility.

Visit Heritage's website for more information.