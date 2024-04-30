Heritage May 9 Platinum Night includes Simpson Part XII

Heritage will offer Part XII of its selections from the Bob R. Simpson Collection on May 9, including these Matte Proof 67 examples of the 1914 Indian Head $10 gold eagle and $20 Saint-Gaudens double eagle.

In the lineup, a unique Judd-349 1863 $10 Coronet gold eagle pattern graded Proof 64 Cameo is followed by a more accessible Judd-350 1863 $10 pattern in bronze graded Proof 66 brown. Both have green CAC stickers and are from the Simpson Collection.

Heritage’s May 8 to 12 auctions held after the Central States Numismatic Society’s annual convention are again anchored by some spectacular coins from the Bob R. Simpson collection.

This installment, presented at its May 9 Platinum Session, is particularly rich in Matte Proof gold coins: a surface finish delicacy produced at the Philadelphia Mint on gold issues especially from 1908 to 1915, with some variations.

The gold Proof coins of 1914 represent the typical Matte Proof look of this era: sandblast, olive-gold surfaces, a bold strike, and millions of tiny facets versus the deeply reflective mirrored fields of the Proof style that came before (and after) these.

Collectors weren’t fans of the change to sandblast/matte finish Proof strikes in 1908, and 1914 marked the lowest mintage in the Proof Indian Head gold $10 eagle series from 1908 to 1915, with just 50 reported minted, of which John Dannreuther estimates that 35 to 40 examples remain today. He characterizes the 1914 Proofs as darker than the 1913 Proofs, lacking the “sparkle” of earlier Matte Proof issues, and asking, “Did the Mint experiment with the sandblasting methods to appease the many dissatisfied collectors?”

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Heritage called Simpson’s example, graded Proof 67 by Numismatic Guaranty Co., spectacular, observing “needle-sharp definition on all design elements and virtually flawless khaki-gold surfaces, with unbroken matte luster on both sides.”

Simpson’s NGC Proof 67 1914 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle is a perfect complement to the $10 eagle, with a similar overall appearance, and a slightly higher original mintage of 70 pieces.

Again, the typical example is dark, though Dannreuther comments that many examples of these Matte Proof gold issues have had their original surfaces stripped, removing the color associated with well-preserved issues such as those in the collections of the National Numismatic Collection and the American Numismatic Society. He writes, “One can see from the stripped Matte Proof gold coins why collectors may have objected to these finishes,” since, “With the color gone, they are not very attractive.” The offered mustard-gold example has a rich patina.

Civil War gold pattern

The Simpson collection is also renowned for its patterns, like a unique 1863 Coronet $10 gold half eagle, listed as Judd-349 in the pattern reference and graded Proof 64 Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service, carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. It was struck with the same obverse die as the non-pattern 1863 Proof coins of the denomination but with a reverse die having the motto GOD OUR TRUST inscribed on a scroll above the eagle’s head, predating the addition of the motto IN GOD WE TRUST in 1866.

Further, it has an unbroken provenance back to its production, tracing back to Chief Coiner Lewis R. Broomall, when it was likely struck on August 2, 1863, as recorded in a contemporaneous journal entry.

It’s unclear why they were struck, as gold patterns were highly unusual and expensive. The design was also struck in copper, and these are more accessible. The Simpson Collection includes one of these bronze 1863 $10 eagles, listed as Judd-350, graded Proof 66 by PCGS and also carrying a green CAC sticker, that is among the finest of perhaps 24 known survivors. Heritage calls it “a natural companion piece to the unique gold Judd-349 that is offered in this sale,” and both are important Civil War era pieces that show the GOD OUR TRUST motto that was introduced on patterns in 1861.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.