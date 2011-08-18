Heritage Long Beach sale for offer U.S. coins, more

A 1793 Liberty Cap cent, graded AU-53 by PCGS, hits the auction block at Heritage’s Long Beach auction Thursday, Sept. 8.

A total of almost 1,600 lots, including U.S., Colonial, and world coins, as well as ingots, patterns, Proof sets, medals, tokens and error coins, will be offered in three public sessions Sept. 8 and 9, by Heritage Numismatic Auctions.

The public auction is being held at the Long Beach Convention Center, Room 103B, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, Calif., in conjunction with the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo.

Noteworthy collections being offered include the Al Boka Copperheads Collection, part three of the Eagle Harbor Collection, the Shrike Set of Indian Head gold $2.50 coins and the Wesson Collection.

The first session begins Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:00 p.m. (all times Pacific). The second session commences on Friday, Sept. 9 at 1:00 p.m. with the third session following at 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Two more sessions, featuring more than 2,300 lots, will be conducted by Internet, fax and mail only and will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Central time each day.

Additional sessions will offer paper money (see related article).

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions at www.HA.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage at either 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500.

Some highlights:

1847 Coronet half cent, first restrike, Breen 2 (Walter Breen’s Encyclopedia of United States Half Cents 1793-1857 by Walter Breen), Lot 3108, one of three known to Breen, right side of T in CENT sharply doubled, PCGS Proof 63, red and brown.

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERI. cent, Sheldon 1 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Lot 3001, Professional Coin Grading Service Extremely Fine 40.

1793 Liberty Cap cent, Sheldon 13, Lot 3003, PCGS Secure About Uncirculated 53.

1799/8 Draped Bust cent, Brand-Halpern specimen, Sheldon 188, Breen 2 (Walter Breen’s Encyclopedia of Early United States Cents 1793-1814 in collaboration with Del Bland, edited by Mark Borckardt), Lot 3014, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. About Uncirculated, Details (Obverse Repaired).

1856 Flying Eagle bronze cent, Judd 182, Snow 5b (A Guide Book of Flying Eagle and Indian Cents by Richard Snow), Lot 4161, PCGS Proof 62 brown.

1918 Lincoln cent, Lot 3213, PCGS MS-67 red, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

1891 Liberty Head 5-cent coin, Lot 3273, PCGS PF-66+, Deep Cameo, CAC.

1899 Barber quarter dollar, Lot 3441, PCGS PF-67+, Deep Cameo.

1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle, 15 Stars half dollar, Overton 101 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), Lot 3963, PCGS Genuine.

1917-S Walking Liberty half dollar, reverse Mint mark, Lot 3484, NGC MS-65, CAC.

1836 Gobrecht dollar, Die Alignment I, Judd 60 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Lot 4091, PCGS Proof 63, CAC.

1895-O Morgan dollar, Lot 3741, PCGS Mint State 63.

1897-O Morgan dollar, Lot 3756, PCGS MS-65.

1896 Morgan dollar, Lot 3811, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo.

1911-D Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Strong D, Lot 4246, PCGS Secure MS-65.

1832 Capped Head, 13 Stars gold $5 half eagle, Lot 4293, PCGS AU-55.

1910 Indian Head gold $5 half eagle, Lot 4365, NGC Proof 66+.

1896 Coronet gold $10 eagle, Lot 4435, NGC Proof 65 ultra cameo, CAC.

1910 Indian Head $10 eagle, Lot 4460, NGC Proof 67.

1908-S Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, Lot 4535, NGC MS-66, CAC.

1910 Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle, Lot 4565, NGC Proof 67. ¦