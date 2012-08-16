Heritage Long Beach sale features U.S. coins

With a mintage of only 751 pieces, the 1885 Coronet gold $20 double eagle graded MS-61 by PCGS will attract collector interest at Long Beach.

A broad variety of U.S. coins will kick off Heritage Auctions’ Long Beach Auction scheduled for Sept. 6 to 9 at the Long Beach Convention Center, 100 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA 90802.

The auction consists of five sessions. The first three sessions will have live floor bidding and feature U.S. coins ranging in denomination from copper half cents to gold $20 double eagles, with a few pioneer gold pieces also available.

Live bidding for Session 1, featuring Lots 3001 to 3881, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time, on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Session 2, featuring Lots 3882 to 4478, commences at 2:30 p.m. PT the following day, Friday, Sept. 7. Lots 4479 to 5138 of the sale will be auctioned during Session 3 beginning that evening at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Bidding for Session 4 (Lots 7001 to 8858) and Session 5 (Lots 8859 to 10262) is only by Internet, fax and mail.

The auction begins with U.S. half cents. Of these, Lot 3361 is a 1793 Liberty Cap, Left half cent, graded as About Uncirculated 58 by Professional Coin Grading Service and as AU-55 by Early American Coppers.

The 1793 Liberty Cap half cent has a mintage of 35,334 coins. The Heritage Auctions catalog states of the offered piece: “Much of the reverse is covered in tiny rust pits, interpreted as a late die state by most students of the early coppers. The strike is bold and nicely centered with full beaded borders on each side. A trace of wear appears on the high points, and minuscule rim nicks and other marks are evident on the light olive surfaces. Faint splashes of steel-blue and pale blue-green are evident.”

PCGS has graded 16 1793 Liberty Cap half cents graded AU-58, and a total of only 20 coins graded higher. Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has graded 15 pieces as AU-58, with only 14 total examples possessing higher grades.

At the other end of the denominational spectrum is Lot 5077, featuring an 1885 Coronet gold $20 double eagle, graded Mint State 61 by PCGS.

The 1885 double eagle is one of the lowest-mintage, circulation-strike Coronet $20 coins, with a mintage of 751 strikes.

PCGS has certified two at the MS-61 grade level, with only five coins graded higher. Heritage says: “This example offers splendid eye appeal throughout the orange-gold surfaces. A few ticks on the obverse are noted, along with a couple of others on the reverse shield. But it is probably two small obverse digs, between stars 4 and 5, that preclude an even higher grade. The coin nonetheless radiates eye appeal in considerable quantities.”

Other items of interest in the sale include:

1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Vine and Bars cent, formerly in the collection of Sylvester S. Crosby, NGC MS-63 brown, Lot 3385.

1877 Indian Head cent, PCGS MS-65 red and brown, Lot 3467.

1807 Draped Bust dime, PCGS MS-65, Lot 3770.

1796 Draped Bust quarter dollar, NGC AU-58, Lot 3821.

1853 Seated Liberty, Arrows and Rays, quarter dollar, NGC Proof 65 cameo, Lot 3860.

1916-D Winged Liberty Head dime, NGC MS-65 full bands, Lot 3888.

1921-S Walking Liberty half dollar, PCGS MS-64, Certified Acceptance Corp. stickered, Lot 4012.

1881-O Morgan dollar, PCGS MS-65 deep mirror prooflike, Lot 4118.

1895 Morgan dollar, NGC Proof 61, Lot 4260.

1878-S Seated Liberty half dollar, PCGS Very Fine 30, Lot 4587.

1869 Coronet gold $5 half eagle, formerly in the collection of Louis E. Eliasberg Sr., NGC Proof 65 cameo, Lot 4959.

1903 Coronet gold $5 half eagle, PCGS Proof 67 cameo, CAC stickered, Lot 4960.

1854 Coronet gold $10 eagle, “Possibly unique, unknown mintage,” NGC Proof 55 cameo, Lot 5018.

1897 Coronet gold $20 double eagle, “Finest known of this date,” NGC Proof 67 cameo, Lot 5087.

1924-D Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, “Condition rarity, three finer,” PCGS MS-65, Lot 5111.

1927-S Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, NGC MS-64, Lot 5119.

All lots sold in this auction are subject to a 17.5 percent buyer’s fee.

For bidding or other information on this auction or other sales, write to Heritage Auctions at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219, visit the Heritage website at www.HA.com, telephone the firm toll-free at 800-872-6467, fax the company at 214-409-1425 or contact it by email at bid@HA.com. ¦