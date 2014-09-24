Heritage hires former PNG intern as consignment coordinator

Monica Bacon is a new consignment coordinator at Heritage Auctions. Bacon was an intern at Heritage participating in the Professional Numismatists Guild’s Promoting Numismatic Growth program to place interns in full-time jobs as professional numismatists.

Bacon, 29, of Indianapolis, said she was “excited and grateful for the opportunity. I have a nice support system here and everyone has something to teach me. I’m looking forward to seeing where this door leads,” according to a PNG news release.

As part of PNG's Promoting Numismatic Growth program, Bacon was an intern for three months at Dillon Gage Metals in Addison, Texas, prior to starting her internship at Heritage.

“I learned heaps and made some lasting friendships. Dillon Gage is a family that I'm grateful to have been a part of,” she said.

Bacon is the third intern hired full-time since the PNG internship rotations began earlier this year, and the second one hired by Heritage. She encourages prospective future coin dealers to enroll in the PNG program.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience so don’t waste it. You need to go in with a positive attitude and a good work ethic. Ask questions, pick everyone’s brains, and touch as much material as you can. Strive to learn everything you possibly can.”

“We are big supporters of the PNG internship program, and are very pleased with the quality of candidates we are getting,” said Steve Ivy, co-chairman of Heritage, according to the news release.

“The PNG internship project is designed to provide education, training and mentoring for the next generation of coin and banknote dealers. Applications are encouraged and being accepted from prospective professional numismatists, ages 21 and up, who want to participate in the program,” according to PNG president Terry Hanlon, who is also president of Dillon Gage.

In addition to Heritage and Dillon Gage, two other PNG member-dealer companies currently are offering internship positions through the PNG program: Numismatic Guaranty Corporation in Sarasota, Fla., which hired a PNG intern in May, and Stack’s Bowers Galleries in Irvine, Calif.

Carol Raia, administrator of the PNG Promoting Numismatic Growth program, said based on the success of the project’s first year of operation, changes are being made to streamline the process for future interns.

“Internship candidates who successfully complete the background security check and education components of the program will get a certificate of completion. Then, instead of a year-long rotation of three-month internship positions at four different firms, they will have the opportunity for a three-month internship at a participating PNG member’s dealership. PNG headquarters will inform all PNG member-dealers about the availability of the internship candidates,” she said.

Specific information about the internship program, including costs and required online educational courses through the University of Rare Coins, is available under the “Promoting Numismatic Growth” navigation links near the top of the PNG’s home page.

For more information, contact PNG by email or by telephone at 951-587-8300.