Heritage coin auctions at FUN show top $53.5 million

Each of these coins realized $1.38 million in Heritage’s Platinum Night auction at the January FUN convention in Orlando. The 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, Periods cent, shown at above left, set a record for any cent sold at auction, while the 1829 Capped Head $5 half eagle, above right, has a storied history that reaches back to the mid-19th century.

Two numismatic rarities — a 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, With Periods cent and an 1829 Capped Head, Large Date gold $5 half eagle — each brought $1.38 million in total prices realized during the Heritage Numismatic Auctions Jan. 4 to 8 sale in Orlando, Fla.

The two coins were among 4,657 lots of early American and U.S. coins and medals offered at the auction held in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention.

The cent, cataloged as Sheldon 4 in Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon, is graded Mint State 65 brown by Professional Coin Grading Service and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

The 1829 Capped Head half eagle, cataloged as Bass-Dannreuther 1 in Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther, is graded PCGS Secure Proof 64, also stickered by CAC.

The finest known 1921 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, part of the Dr. and Mrs. Steven Duckor Collection of Saint-Gaudens double eagles, and graded PCGS Secure MS-66, brought $747,500.

The eight public sessions of coins and medals brought total prices realized of $53,517,308, which includes the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won. Of the lots offered, 91.9 percent were reported sold.

Some auction highlights:

1776 $1 Continental Currency dollar in pewter, CURRENCY and EG FECIT inscriptions, Newman 3-D (1776 Continental Currency & Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), Numismatic Guaranty Corp. MS-67, $546,250.

1792 Fusible Alloy cent pattern, Judd 2 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), one of fewer than 10 known, NGC Fine 15, CAC, $299,000.

1793 Liberty Cap, Bisecting Crack cent, S-14, PCGS About Uncirculated 50+, $299,000.

1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, NGC MS-64, $172,500.

1927 Indian Head 5-cent coin, NGC Specimen 65, CAC, $43,125.

1799 Draped Bust, 7 by 6 Stars silver dollar, Bowers-Borckardt 157 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), PCGS MS-66, $260,015.

1895 Morgan dollar, PCGS Proof 66 Deep Cameo, $115,000.

1848 Coronet, CAL. gold $2.50 quarter eagle, NGC MS-61, $74,750.

1828/7 Capped Head gold $5 half eagle, BD-1, NGC MS-64, CAC, $632,500.

1831 Capped Head half eagle, BD-2, PCGS MS-61, $80,500.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves gold $10 eagle, Taraszka 1 (United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795-1804 by Anthony J. Taraszka), PCGS AU-50, $43,125.

1930-S Indian Head eagle, PCGS MS-64, $48,875.

1861-S Coronet, Paquet Reverse double eagle, from the SS Republic shipwreck hoard, NGC AU-58, $184,000.

1920-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle, PCGS Secure MS-66, CAC, $575,000.

1927 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, PCGS MS-67, CAC, $25,300. ¦