Heritage Auctions posts $860 million year

Heritage Auctions boasted an incredible $860 million realization in 2015. This 1792 pattern quarter dollar in copper graded MS-63 earned $2.2 million during the Partrick Collection sale on Jan. 8, 2015.

The following is a release from Heritage Auctions:

Heritage Auctions posted its second best ever year in 2015 with total sales of more than $860 million in total prices realized across its auction business as well as its Private Treaty sales. The company also continued to expand its worldwide presence, opening international offices in Hong Kong and Amsterdam, making consigning and bidding even easier for Heritage’s sizable international clientele.

“We still see nothing but upside in most sectors of our business,” said Steve Ivy, CEO of Heritage. “Coins always have and always will be the soul of our business, and overall the market is still quite healthy. Our new international offices allow us to raise our profile as a business while making sure collectors all over the world can access our expertise.”

U.S. Coins continue to be Heritage’s largest category, with 2015 auction totals exceeding $254 million. World & Ancient Coins at Heritage realized more than $43 million at auction overall while U.S. Currency held strong, posting more than $36 total in auction sales.

Read about some notable 2015 coin sales facilitated by Heritage:

“When we look beyond our legacy categories in Numismatics and Currency,” said Ivy, “the total prices realized in Sports memorabilia are the most impressive overall. Our sports department showed growth in every segment, posting especially impressive growth in online-only catalog auctions.”

Overall in 2015, Sports collectibles auction sales at Heritage grew by 41% to more than $42 million, which was by far the highest sales volume by more than double of any auction house dealing in Sports collectibles.

Comics & original Comic Art have posted excellent results over the last decade, with 2015 continuing that trend. Heritage increased its already dominant Comics auction sales by 10%, posting total auction prices realized for the year above $34 million, again outselling all other U.S. Comics auction sales combined.

Connect with Coin World:

Heritage’s Fine and Decorative Arts department put together a robust 2015, with more than $39 million in total auction sales realized, powered by commanding performances in Modern, Contemporary, American and Illustration Art sales. Fine Jewelry and Luxury Accessories at Heritage also combined for a solid year, with more than $26 million in combined auction totals ($15+ million in Jewelry and $11+ million in Luxury Accessories).

Other strong performing categories at Heritage for the year included Movie Posters ($7.4+ million), Americana and Political ($5.2+ million), Manuscripts ($5+ million), Rare Books ($4.2+ million) and Nature & Science ($3.3+ million).

Heritage Auctions is the largest auction house founded in the United States and the world’s third largest, with annual sales approaching $900 million, and 950,000+ online bidder members. For more information about Heritage Auctions, and to join and receive access to a complete record of prices realized, with full-color, enlargeable photos of each lot, please visit HA.com.

Follow us on HA.com/Facebook and HA.com/Twitter. To view an archive of Heritage press releases go to: HA.com/PR. To link to this press release on your blog or Website: HA.com/PR-2880.