US Coins
Watch a coin top $400K at Heritage's Platinum Night auction
- Published: Apr 24, 2015, 5 AM
That was a 1797 Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dollar that went for $420,000 at Heritage's Thursday night Platinum Night auction at the Central States Numismatic Society convention in Schaumburg, Ill.
With buyer's premium, the total price was $493,500.
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:35 a.m. Friday:
