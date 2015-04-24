Watch a coin top $400K at Heritage's Platinum Night auction
- Published: Apr 24, 2015, 5 AM
That was a 1797 Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dollar that went for $420,000 at Heritage's Thursday night Platinum Night auction at the Central States Numismatic Society convention in Schaumburg, Ill.
With buyer's premium, the total price was $493,500.
Kepp reading our CSNS coverage:
- Tweets from the CSNS Show: We keep you up to date on the happenings around the Central States convention
- CSNS Platinum Night: Heritage auctioneer Mike Saddler previews a few highlights [VIDEO]
- Heritage's Platinum Night: 1880 Coiled Hair gold Stella leads CSNS auction
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:35 a.m. Friday:
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