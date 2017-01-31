Heritage Auctions opened up its new Chicago office, in the city's River North neighborhood, in January.

After the 2003 departure of Sotheby’s international auction house, Chicago went more than a dozen years without a major, worldwide auction house.

That vacancy has now been filled.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Heritage Auctions opened its new Chicago location in January on Ohio Street in the city’s River North neighborhood.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Greg Rohan, president of Heritage Auctions, told the Tribune that this will fill a large hole in the international auction marketplace.

“There’s no worldwide auction company in Chicago, so it was a void that needed to be filled,” Rohan said.

Rohan noted that there are respectable local auctioneers, but no one with the global reach that his firm offers.

The office will compete with the Leslie Hindman Auctioneers, a fine art auction house in the city that does roughly $40 million annually.

Roberta Kramer, a 25-year veteran of the art and antiques world, will run the new Heritage Chicago office.

Heritage's Legacy

The Texas-based Heritage is the largest auction house in the United States, totaling over $850 million in annual sales. The move is just as big for Heritage as it for the city of Chicago.

With offices already in New York, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Palm Beach, Europe and Asia, this move will bring a solid presence to the Midwest, and offer more rare coin opportunities to collectors in the area.

This will be Heritage’s 13th location.

Established in 1976, Heritage offers all sorts of collectibles for all sorts of collectors. Here’s how the firm lists their offerings online:

“US & World Coins, Rare Currency, Fine & Decorative Art, Western Art, Illustration Art, Vintage Comic Books & Comic Art, Movie Posters, Entertainment & Music Memorabilia, Jewelry & Timepieces, Vintage & Couture Handbags, Sports Collectibles, Historical & Political Memorabilia, Rare Books & Manuscripts, American Indian Art, Air & Space Memorabilia, Civil War Memorabilia, Vintage & Contemporary Photography.”