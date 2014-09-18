Heritage Auctions offers crystallized gold September 28

Crystallized gold is pedigreed to having come from the Eagle's Nest Mine in Placer County, Calif.

Heritage Auctions Sept. 28 Nature & Science Auction includes crystallized native gold traced to the Eagle's Nest Mine (Mystery Wind Mine) in Placer County, Calif.

With an estimate of $15,000 to $20,000, the crystallized gold is described as five flattened octahedrons measuring 0.19 inch (4 millimeters) or larger, with trigonal faces, sprinkled among other crystals of a more tabular or platy type.

The crystallized gold in the Heritage sale measures 1.75 inches by 0.5 inch by 0.25 inch. Its brilliant color, according to the auction lot description, is indicative of "high Karat Gold."

Complete details on the lot can be found here.