Heritage Auctions brings staff together in new Dallas headquarters

Heritage Auctions consolidated the activities of three locations into one large convenient location to increase efficiency and improve client service.

A new state-of-the-art, 160,000-square foot facility and multipurpose campus is the new home of Heritage Auctions.

The new headquarters, located at 2801 W. Airport Freeway in Dallas, is adjacent to the Dallas Fort Worth Airport and its foreign trade zone. The location is less than 30 minutes from downtown Dallas and Fort Worth and brings under one roof the activities formerly occupying three separate Dallas-area locations. The single-story complex spans the length of nearly three football fields, and is the workspace for 450 of Heritage’s 600 employees. The location is twice the size of the previous Maple Avenue headquarters in Dallas.

Heritage built its renown as a world leader in collectibles auctions and seeks to expand its portfolio. According to the firm, the move to the expansive facility will increase operational efficiencies and allow Heritage to better serve its more than one million clients, both buyers and consignors, from across the globe.

“We are excited to now be in the middle of Dallas-Fort Worth near one of the world’s largest airports,” said Heritage CEO and co-founder Steve Ivy. “This location and facility will better serve all of our clients, including bidders and consignors who visit our show rooms or consign with us.”

The new location includes an 8,000-square-foot gallery showroom for invitational art exhibitions and events such as collectibles shows.

In the works for more than a year, this consolidating move is the most significant expansion in the firm’s history.

