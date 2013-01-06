Heritage Auctions announces 'Dollars For Dimes' in 2013

Heritage Auctions has announced the creation of a "Dollars For Dimes" charitable initiative in 2013 to benefit the mission of The March of Dimes, one of America's most beloved charities. In it, Heritage will donate $1 to the Dallas chapter of the organization for every dime it sells during the calendar year.

"Heritage has a long history of working with various charities, with the March of Dimes chief among them," said Steve Ivy, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of Heritage Auctions. "We've made standing donations to the March of Dimes for several years and wanted make it more interactive for collectors. They'll know now that their purchase of a dime from us — any year and any grade — will result in a donation to a very good cause."

Heritage estimates that the total amount of the 2013 donation, based on the numbers from 2010-2012, will exceed $10,000.

The March of Dimes Foundation is a United States nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies. It was founded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1938 to combat polio. The foundation's annual fundraising event requested that every child donate a dime. Originally known as the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, the name "March of Dimes" was coined by comedian Eddie Cantor, playing on the name of a popular newsreel series of the 1930s, "The March of Time."

View the dimes in the 2013 January 9-14 US Coin FUN Signature Auction.