Heritage Announces Essay Contest for Young Numismatists

To support young numismatists and budding authors, Heritage Auctions is sponsoring quarterly essay contests. Four essays will be selected every year, with each quarterly winner receiving a package of numismatic prizes worth more than $750!

"For decades," noted Heritage's Robert Korver, who created the contest, "numismatists have been concerned about the lack of interest in rare coins shown by the young — especially disturbing since so many professionals had our interest kindled before our teen years. Heritage has previously been active in supporting Young Numismatists in many different ways, including our summer intern programs — and is now trying this new approach. I implore every experienced collector to make young collectors — or even potential collectors — aware of this contest."

The quarterly prizes to be awarded by Heritage include paying ANA YN and local coin club dues for one year, plus $750 to be spent among the following ANA educational and collecting opportunities (divided at the winner's choice):

ANA YN Dollars to be used in any ANA YN auctions;

toward ANA bookstore purchases;

toward ANA YN Correspondence Courses (scheduled to start in late 2012);

toward ANA Summer Seminar tuition costs.

"Additionally," continued Korver, "the winning essays will be printed and distributed in tens of thousands of shipments every month, as well as published on the Heritage website and in our coin and currency e-magazines. The winners will receive a great deal of recognition in the hobby."

According to Korver: "To appeal to the largest possible audience, we are keeping the rules to a minimum. The essay contest is open to all students, ages 8-18. Essays should be 350-500 words, and all previously submitted entries will also be considered for each subsequent contest. We are imposing no limits on the number of essays that can be submitted, so a serious budding numismatist can continually increase his or her chances of winning. We also are allowing a broad range of topics."

Sample essays topics suggested:

How I got interested in coin collecting;

My favorite numismatic memory or experience;

My favorite coin or currency design (explain why the coin or note selected is artistically, historically, or even personally important);

I intend to start collecting coins because I am interested in _______________.

Or, be creative and impress the judges!

The success of our efforts to attract a new generation of collectors to the hobby," concluded Korver, "will only succeed if all of us senior numismatists alert all of the YNs at our local coin clubs or Scout troops about this contest! I would also encourage distributing copies of our brochure (request the .pdf from korver@ha.com) to every junior or senior high history, civics, economics, Latin, or art teacher you encounter. We want to help make collectors, not just recognize them!"

Essays can be emailed to Korver@HA.com, (Subject: YN Essay Contest) or mailed to: Bob Korver (YN Essay Contest), Heritage Auctions, 3500 Maple Ave., Dallas TX 75219