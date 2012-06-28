Heritage adds weekly world coin auctions

Heritage Auctions is expanding its world coins category to include Weekly Internet-Only Auctions at HA.com/WorldCoins, and ending its practice of Monthly Internet World Coin Auctions. The first auction is slated to begin July 5, at 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time, and will end July 12. The next week’s auction will commence immediately after the previous sale closes.

“The growth of the World Coins category at Heritage has been tremendous in the last five years,” said Cristiano Bierrenbach, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions, “turning into one of the company’s most popular and fastest expanding areas. In keeping with the demand from collectors, and the continued influx of great consignments, we’re adding these Weekly auctions; they’re a natural outgrowth of ever-increasing popularity of World Coins.”

Heritage plans to offer a wide variety of world and ancient coins from across the globe, with bidding for all lots beginning at $1.

“Collectors of Ancients will also be quite interested to see what we’ll be offering from week to week,” said David Michaels, director of world coins at Heritage. “This will be a golden opportunity for collectors to fill out some of their sets as well as for more beginning collectors to begin seeing where their interests lie.”

For more information about Heritage Auctions, visit its website HA.com. ¦