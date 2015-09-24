US Coins
Here's what the Reverse Proof JFK Presidential dollar looks like
- Published: Sep 24, 2015, 6 AM
L&C Coins posted on Facebook a picture of the Reverse Proof 2015 John F. Kennedy Presidential $1 coin it received as part of the U.S. Mint's new Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set that was released on Sept. 17, 2015.
