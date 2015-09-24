Here's what the Reverse Proof JFK Presidential dollar looks like
- Published: Sep 24, 2015, 6 AM
L&C Coins posted on Facebook a picture of the Reverse Proof 2015 John F. Kennedy Presidential $1 coin it received as part of the U.S. Mint's new Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set that was released on Sept. 17, 2015.
Keep reading about the JFK Coin and Chronicles set:
JFK Coin and Chronicles set nearing sellout, on back order
Collectors clamor for Kennedy Coin and Chronicles Sets
Mint limits Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set to two per household
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