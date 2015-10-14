Here's a gorgeous 1822 Capped Bust Half Dollar: Market Analysis

An 1822 Capped Bust half dollar, among the finest known examples of the date, brought $88,125 at the Sept. 30 Pogue II auction.

An 1822 Capped Bust half dollar, among the finest known examples of the date, brought $88,125 at the Sept. 30 Pogue II auction.

The second of five planned auctions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s of the D. Brent Pogue Collection of Masterpieces of United States Coinage realized $26,120,838 on Sept. 30 in New York City. Four coins topped the $1 million marker. When combined with the first sale on May 19, the total for the first two Pogue sales now exceeds $50 million. (A Rarities Auction held after Pogue II on Oct. 1 realized nearly $3 million.)

At Pogue II, the first 40 of the 105 lots offered were Capped Bust half dollars. Here is another that was a standout.

The Coin

1822 Capped Bust Half Dollar, MS-66

The Price

$88,125

The Story

One of the prettiest Capped Bust half dollars among the 40 examples presented at the second Pogue Collection auction was also the last offered. Dated 1822 and graded Mint State 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service, this Overton 105 variety was one of three examples of the date offered. It carries a provenance that dates back to 1911 when it was offered at Thomas Elder’s sale of the E.J. Woodgate Collection.

It last sold in April 2009, at Heritage’s offering of the Joseph C. Thomas Collection. Then graded MS-67 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. it sold at that sale for $25,300, framing the $88,125 that it sold for on Sept. 30 as an especially impressive sum.

The other two examples of 1822 half dollars at Pogue II were an 1822/1 overdate (though the overdate is disputed by scholars) grading MS-66 that brought $70,500 and a Proof 65+ Cameo 1822 Capped Bust half dollar, one of two known 1822 Proof half dollars, that sold for $211,500.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

1818/7 Capped Bust half dollar is an 'affordable' Pogue item

1807 Capped Bust half dollar set the tone at Pogue II