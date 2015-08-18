Here's a full list of the NLG 2015 Award Winners

Our own William T. Gibbs, second from right, poses with colleagues after he's presented with the 2015 NLG Clemy Award.

The following is a list of awards released by the Numismatic Literary Guild:



BOOKS

BOOK OF THE YEAR – The work having the greatest potential impact on numismatics – 3-way tie:

Benjamin Franklin in Terra Cotta, by Richard Margolis,

Grading Guide for Early American Copper Coins, by William R. Eckberg, Robert L. Fagaly, Dennis E. Fuoss and Raymond J. Williams (Early American Coppers) and

Type Three Double Eagles 1877-1907, 2nd Edition, by Mike Fuljenz

BEST SPECIALIZED BOOK

United States Coins: Morgan Dollar: America's Love Affair With a Legendary Coin, by Michael “Miles” Standish; Reminiscences by John B. Love

World Coins: Mexican Beauty, by Allan Schein

U.S. Paper Money: Whitman Encyclopedia of Obsolete Paper Money, Volumes 3 and 4, by Q. David Bowers (Whitman Publishing)

World Paper Money: Standard Catalog of World Paper Money – General Issues, 1368-1960, 15th Edition. George S. Cuhaj, Editor; Thomas Michael, Market Analyst (Krause Publications)

Tokens and Medals: U.S. Civil War Store Cards, Third Edition, by George and Melvin Fuld; John Ostendorf, Editor (Civil War Token Society)

Numismatic Investments: Pleasure & Profit – 100 Lessons for Building and Selling a Collection of Rare Coins, by Robert W. Shippee

Museum and Exhibition Catalogs: Treasures From the D. Brent Pogue Rare Coin Cabinet: A National Legacy, by Q. David Bowers

EXTRAORDINARY MERIT

A Guide Book of Civil War Tokens, 2nd Edition, by Q. David Bowers

A Guide Book of United States Coins, Deluxe Edition, 1st Edition. R.S. Yeoman, Author; Kenneth

Bressett, Editor, with Q. David Bowers and Jeff Garrett

Cash In Your Coins, 2nd Edition, by Beth Deisher

Howard Franklin Bowker – Numismatic Pioneer, by Michael Chou, Ron Guth and Bruce Smith

Profit From Gold and Rare Coins Now, by Donald H. Kagin, Ph.D.

The Flying Eagle & Indian Cent Attribution Guide, 3rd Edition, Volumes 1 & 2, by Richard E. Snow

The Numismatourist, by Howard Berlin

The Token and Medal Society Guide to U.S. Shell Cards 1867-1880, by Q. David Bowers

Whitman Encyclopedia of Mexican Money, Volume 1, by Don and Lois Bailey

The Coins of Fort Atkinson, by Lawrence Lee

The Complete Guide to Collecting Composer Coins, by R. Kevin Paul

The 1822 Gold Half Eagle – Story of a Rarity, by Q. David Bowers

U.S. NUMISMATIC MAGAZINES

BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES

Coins: “The 1964-D Peace Dollar,” Tom DeLorey, COINage

Tokens & Medals: “The High Price of Peace,” David T. Alexander, COINage

Paper Money: “Women on World Paper Money,” Gene Hessler, COINage

BEST COLUMN: “My Two Cents’ Worth,” Ed Reiter, COINage

BEST ISSUE: COINage, August 2014, Ed Reiter, Senior Editor; Marcy Gibbel, Managing Editor

WORLD NUMISMATIC MAGAZINES

BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES:

Coins: “Coins Honor Year of the Wood Goat (Sheep),” Kerry Rodgers, World Coin News

Tokens & Medals: “Goetz Lusitania Medal Copies Sold by Allies,” Kerry Rodgers, World Coin News

Paper Money: “Of State of Israel’s Money and Idolatry,” Simcha Kuritzky, World Coin News

BEST COLUMN: “From A to Z,” Bob Reis, World Coin News

BEST ISSUE: Coin News, May 2015, John W. Mussell, Managing Editor

NON-PROFIT OR CLUB NUMISMATIC PUBLICATIONS

BEST ARTICLE, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: “18th-Century Writings on the Continental Currency Dollar Coins,” Eric P. Newman and Maureen Levine, The Numismatist

BEST COLUMN, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: “Archives,” David Hill, ANS Magazine

BEST ISSUE, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: The Numismatist, July 2014, Barbara Gregory, Editor

*****

BEST ARTICLE, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: “The Need Fulfilled for a New Mint in the State of Nevada,” Rusty Goe, Curry’s Chronicle

BEST COLUMN, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: “Off the Shelf,” David F. Fanning, The Asylum

BEST ISSUE, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: Bo Tales, Spring 2015, The Original Hobo Nickel Society, Ralph Winter, Editor

NUMISMATIC NEWSPAPERS

BEST SPOT NEWS STORY OR CONTINUING COVERAGE OF DEVELOPING STORY IN NUMISMATICS: “Kennedy Gold Half Dollar Frenzy Hits ANA Show,” David C. Harper, Numismatic News

BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES:

Coins: “New Document Sheds Light on 1792,” R.W. Julian, Numismatic News

Tokens & Medals: “Jackson’s Victory Earns Gold Medal,” R.W. Julian, Numismatic News

Paper Money: “France’s Emergency Militia Issues,” Kerry Rodgers, Bank Note Reporter

BEST COLUMN: “Notes From Washington,” Peter Huntoon, Bank Note Reporter

BEST ISSUE: Bank Note Reporter, June 2014, Robert R. Van Ryzin, Editor

NON-NUMISMATIC PUBLICATIONS

THE MAURICE M. GOULD MEMORIAL AWARD, BEST COLUMN: “Money Talk,” Frank J. Colletti, Lost Treasure Magazine

BEST ARTICLE: “Quest for the Best,” Hector Cantu, Intelligent Collector

ONLINE NEWS WEB SITES

BEST WEB SITE COIN ARTICLE – Tie:

“The Kennedy Gold Proof Launch and the Modern Coin Market,” Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, CoinWeek, and

“How Will Coin Collectors Interpret Certified Coin Grading in the Future?,” Greg Reynolds, CoinWeek

BEST WEB SITE TOKEN AND MEDAL ARTICLE: “V for ‘Victory’ in WWII,” Frank Van Valen, www.stacksbowers.com

BEST WEB SITE PAPER MONEY ARTICLE: “Argentina to Issue New 50-Peso Falkland Islands

Note,” Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, CoinWeek

BEST WEB SITE COLUMN: “The Coin Analyst,” Louis R. Golino, CoinWeek

BEST ONLINE NEWS WEB SITE: CoinWeek, Charles Morgan, Editor; Hubert Walker, Assistant Editor; Scott Purvis, Webmaster; David Lisot, Executive Producer

INTERNET AWARDS

BEST DEALER WEB SITE: www.HA.com, Heritage Auctions, Paul Minshull, Michael Weems, Brian Shipman, Ryan Sokol and Stewart Huckaby

BEST NON-TRADE-PRESS WEB SITE: The E-Sylum, The Numismatic Bibliomania Society, Wayne Homren, Editor

BEST INTERNET BLOG: “Pocket Change,” Matthew Wittmann, American Numismatic Society

BEST NON-NUMISMATIC PRESS WEB SITE: www.NumiStorica.com, Robert Korver, Webmaster

BEST SOFTWARE: Heritage Live!, Heritage Auctions, Paul Minshull, Matt Jackson, Ryan Sokol, Michael Weems and Brian Shipley

AUCTION CATALOGS

BEST AUCTION CATALOG, COINS AND CURRENCY: “The D. Brent Pogue Collection, May 2015,” Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Extraordinary Merit: “Donald G. Partrick Collection, January 2015,” Heritage Auctions

BEST AUCTION CATALOG, BOOKS AND EXONUMIA: “The Henry B. Kendall Foundation Collection, March 2015,” Stack’s Bowers Galleries

COMMERCIAL PUBLICATIONS

LEE MARTIN FOUNDER’S AWARD for Best Investment Newsletter: Maurice H. Rosen, The Rosen Numismatic Advisory

PORTFOLIO AND NEWSLETTER

BEST ALL-AROUND PORTFOLIO: Greg Reynolds

BEST WRITER IN NLG NEWSLETTER: Ed Reiter

AUDIO -VISUAL

BEST RADIO REPORT: “The Coin Show With Mike Fuljenz,” Mike Fuljenz, KLVI 560, Beaumont, Texas

BEST TELEVISION REPORT: “The Coin and Precious Metals Report,” Mike Fuljenz, FOX 4 KBTV, Beaumont, Texas

BEST COMMERCIAL VIDEO: “The Donald G. Partrick Collection,” Heritage Auctions, Mark Borckardt and Phil Bossart

MEMORIAL AWARDS

JAMES L. MILLER MEMORIAL AWARD: Tom DeLorey, COINage. “The 1964-D Peace Dollar”

CLEMENT F. BAILEY MEMORIAL AWARD, BEST NEW WRITER: Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez, COINage

THE RIBBIT: Donn Pearlman

THE CLEMY: William T. Gibbs

