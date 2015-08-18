Here's a full list of the NLG 2015 Award Winners
The following is a list of awards released by the Numismatic Literary Guild:
BOOKS
BOOK OF THE YEAR – The work having the greatest potential impact on numismatics – 3-way tie:
Benjamin Franklin in Terra Cotta, by Richard Margolis,
Grading Guide for Early American Copper Coins, by William R. Eckberg, Robert L. Fagaly, Dennis E. Fuoss and Raymond J. Williams (Early American Coppers) and
Type Three Double Eagles 1877-1907, 2nd Edition, by Mike Fuljenz
BEST SPECIALIZED BOOK
United States Coins: Morgan Dollar: America's Love Affair With a Legendary Coin, by Michael “Miles” Standish; Reminiscences by John B. Love
World Coins: Mexican Beauty, by Allan Schein
U.S. Paper Money: Whitman Encyclopedia of Obsolete Paper Money, Volumes 3 and 4, by Q. David Bowers (Whitman Publishing)
World Paper Money: Standard Catalog of World Paper Money – General Issues, 1368-1960, 15th Edition. George S. Cuhaj, Editor; Thomas Michael, Market Analyst (Krause Publications)
Tokens and Medals: U.S. Civil War Store Cards, Third Edition, by George and Melvin Fuld; John Ostendorf, Editor (Civil War Token Society)
Numismatic Investments: Pleasure & Profit – 100 Lessons for Building and Selling a Collection of Rare Coins, by Robert W. Shippee
Museum and Exhibition Catalogs: Treasures From the D. Brent Pogue Rare Coin Cabinet: A National Legacy, by Q. David Bowers
EXTRAORDINARY MERIT
A Guide Book of Civil War Tokens, 2nd Edition, by Q. David Bowers
A Guide Book of United States Coins, Deluxe Edition, 1st Edition. R.S. Yeoman, Author; Kenneth
Bressett, Editor, with Q. David Bowers and Jeff Garrett
Cash In Your Coins, 2nd Edition, by Beth Deisher
Howard Franklin Bowker – Numismatic Pioneer, by Michael Chou, Ron Guth and Bruce Smith
Profit From Gold and Rare Coins Now, by Donald H. Kagin, Ph.D.
The Flying Eagle & Indian Cent Attribution Guide, 3rd Edition, Volumes 1 & 2, by Richard E. Snow
The Numismatourist, by Howard Berlin
The Token and Medal Society Guide to U.S. Shell Cards 1867-1880, by Q. David Bowers
Whitman Encyclopedia of Mexican Money, Volume 1, by Don and Lois Bailey
The Coins of Fort Atkinson, by Lawrence Lee
The Complete Guide to Collecting Composer Coins, by R. Kevin Paul
The 1822 Gold Half Eagle – Story of a Rarity, by Q. David Bowers
U.S. NUMISMATIC MAGAZINES
BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES
Coins: “The 1964-D Peace Dollar,” Tom DeLorey, COINage
Tokens & Medals: “The High Price of Peace,” David T. Alexander, COINage
Paper Money: “Women on World Paper Money,” Gene Hessler, COINage
BEST COLUMN: “My Two Cents’ Worth,” Ed Reiter, COINage
BEST ISSUE: COINage, August 2014, Ed Reiter, Senior Editor; Marcy Gibbel, Managing Editor
WORLD NUMISMATIC MAGAZINES
BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES:
Coins: “Coins Honor Year of the Wood Goat (Sheep),” Kerry Rodgers, World Coin News
Tokens & Medals: “Goetz Lusitania Medal Copies Sold by Allies,” Kerry Rodgers, World Coin News
Paper Money: “Of State of Israel’s Money and Idolatry,” Simcha Kuritzky, World Coin News
BEST COLUMN: “From A to Z,” Bob Reis, World Coin News
BEST ISSUE: Coin News, May 2015, John W. Mussell, Managing Editor
NON-PROFIT OR CLUB NUMISMATIC PUBLICATIONS
BEST ARTICLE, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: “18th-Century Writings on the Continental Currency Dollar Coins,” Eric P. Newman and Maureen Levine, The Numismatist
BEST COLUMN, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: “Archives,” David Hill, ANS Magazine
BEST ISSUE, LARGE PUBLICATIONS: The Numismatist, July 2014, Barbara Gregory, Editor
BEST ARTICLE, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: “The Need Fulfilled for a New Mint in the State of Nevada,” Rusty Goe, Curry’s Chronicle
BEST COLUMN, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: “Off the Shelf,” David F. Fanning, The Asylum
BEST ISSUE, SMALL PUBLICATIONS: Bo Tales, Spring 2015, The Original Hobo Nickel Society, Ralph Winter, Editor
NUMISMATIC NEWSPAPERS
BEST SPOT NEWS STORY OR CONTINUING COVERAGE OF DEVELOPING STORY IN NUMISMATICS: “Kennedy Gold Half Dollar Frenzy Hits ANA Show,” David C. Harper, Numismatic News
BEST ARTICLE OR SERIES OF ARTICLES:
Coins: “New Document Sheds Light on 1792,” R.W. Julian, Numismatic News
Tokens & Medals: “Jackson’s Victory Earns Gold Medal,” R.W. Julian, Numismatic News
Paper Money: “France’s Emergency Militia Issues,” Kerry Rodgers, Bank Note Reporter
BEST COLUMN: “Notes From Washington,” Peter Huntoon, Bank Note Reporter
BEST ISSUE: Bank Note Reporter, June 2014, Robert R. Van Ryzin, Editor
NON-NUMISMATIC PUBLICATIONS
THE MAURICE M. GOULD MEMORIAL AWARD, BEST COLUMN: “Money Talk,” Frank J. Colletti, Lost Treasure Magazine
BEST ARTICLE: “Quest for the Best,” Hector Cantu, Intelligent Collector
ONLINE NEWS WEB SITES
BEST WEB SITE COIN ARTICLE – Tie:
“The Kennedy Gold Proof Launch and the Modern Coin Market,” Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, CoinWeek, and
“How Will Coin Collectors Interpret Certified Coin Grading in the Future?,” Greg Reynolds, CoinWeek
BEST WEB SITE TOKEN AND MEDAL ARTICLE: “V for ‘Victory’ in WWII,” Frank Van Valen, www.stacksbowers.com
BEST WEB SITE PAPER MONEY ARTICLE: “Argentina to Issue New 50-Peso Falkland Islands
Note,” Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, CoinWeek
BEST WEB SITE COLUMN: “The Coin Analyst,” Louis R. Golino, CoinWeek
BEST ONLINE NEWS WEB SITE: CoinWeek, Charles Morgan, Editor; Hubert Walker, Assistant Editor; Scott Purvis, Webmaster; David Lisot, Executive Producer
INTERNET AWARDS
BEST DEALER WEB SITE: www.HA.com, Heritage Auctions, Paul Minshull, Michael Weems, Brian Shipman, Ryan Sokol and Stewart Huckaby
BEST NON-TRADE-PRESS WEB SITE: The E-Sylum, The Numismatic Bibliomania Society, Wayne Homren, Editor
BEST INTERNET BLOG: “Pocket Change,” Matthew Wittmann, American Numismatic Society
BEST NON-NUMISMATIC PRESS WEB SITE: www.NumiStorica.com, Robert Korver, Webmaster
BEST SOFTWARE: Heritage Live!, Heritage Auctions, Paul Minshull, Matt Jackson, Ryan Sokol, Michael Weems and Brian Shipley
AUCTION CATALOGS
BEST AUCTION CATALOG, COINS AND CURRENCY: “The D. Brent Pogue Collection, May 2015,” Stack’s Bowers Galleries
Extraordinary Merit: “Donald G. Partrick Collection, January 2015,” Heritage Auctions
BEST AUCTION CATALOG, BOOKS AND EXONUMIA: “The Henry B. Kendall Foundation Collection, March 2015,” Stack’s Bowers Galleries
COMMERCIAL PUBLICATIONS
LEE MARTIN FOUNDER’S AWARD for Best Investment Newsletter: Maurice H. Rosen, The Rosen Numismatic Advisory
PORTFOLIO AND NEWSLETTER
BEST ALL-AROUND PORTFOLIO: Greg Reynolds
BEST WRITER IN NLG NEWSLETTER: Ed Reiter
AUDIO-VISUAL
BEST RADIO REPORT: “The Coin Show With Mike Fuljenz,” Mike Fuljenz, KLVI 560, Beaumont, Texas
BEST TELEVISION REPORT: “The Coin and Precious Metals Report,” Mike Fuljenz, FOX 4 KBTV, Beaumont, Texas
BEST COMMERCIAL VIDEO: “The Donald G. Partrick Collection,” Heritage Auctions, Mark Borckardt and Phil Bossart
MEMORIAL AWARDS
JAMES L. MILLER MEMORIAL AWARD: Tom DeLorey, COINage. “The 1964-D Peace Dollar”
CLEMENT F. BAILEY MEMORIAL AWARD, BEST NEW WRITER: Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez, COINage
THE RIBBIT: Donn Pearlman
THE CLEMY: William T. Gibbs
