Here's what the Reverse Proof Truman dollar looks like
- Published: Jul 1, 2015, 12 PM
2. Along those lines ...
"The 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set – Harry S. Truman reportedly sold out of its maximum authorization within 15 minutes of going on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Daylight Time June 30."
3. Silver bounces back
"Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle silver bullion coins totaled 4,840,000 ounces in June 2015, up from 2,023,500 ounces in May."
4. Royal Mint christening coins
"The Royal Mint has revealed the design of the £5 coin that celebrates the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, following approval from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and the Chancellor of the Exchequer."
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 5:03 p.m. ET Wednesday:
