Highlights from the Wyo-Braska Coin & Stamp Collectors Show

The following is a press release issued on behalf of the Wyo-Braska Coin & Stamp Collectors Show:

The Ninth Annual Wyo-Braska Coin & Stamp Collectors Show took place last Saturday (the 29th) at the Gering Civic Center. The expanded larger show had the best attendance ever with over 180 people attending. Dealers from four states were busy selling & buying from those attending.

There were many positive comments about the displays of Russian Coins, the complete set of Oregon Trail Commemorative Half Dollars and the Gering National, Scottsbluff National and American National Bank of Kimball, Nebraska National Currency.

Almost 28 pounds of Stamps, Coins & Foreign Paper Money was donated by attendees and was sent to the Veterans National Stamp & Coin Collectors Club in Tucson, Arizona on Monday. From there it will be distributed to veterans who are interested in the hobbies who are in VA hospitals or homebound across the nation. We are grateful for the generous contributions from those present.

A few dozen under ten years old collectors received small starter packs of stamps & US & Foreign coins to whet their interest in the hobbies and hopefully encourage another generation of collectors.

The main door prize consisting of a National Park Quarter folder with seven quarters inside was won by young Jacob Trauernicht of Mitchell and the returning attendee door prize of a 1977 United States Mint Set was won by Mick & Jenell Martinez of Alliance.

Plans for next year’s show are already being made with a tentative date of August 28, 2016.

For additional information or for additional photographs, contact Larry Gibbs, Gibbs Enterprizes, P.O. Box 83, Gering, NE 69341 or call 308-641-6310 or e-mail at oth@prairieweb.com.