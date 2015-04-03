Helvetic Mint showcases mountain hare in Swiss Wildlife series
- Published: Apr 3, 2015, 10 AM
Just in time for Easter, the Helvetic Mint is featuring the Mountain hare (Lepus timidus) on a new coin.
The 2015 Ultra High Relief antique finish silver $2 coin continues the Swiss Wildlife series.
In the Swiss Alps, mountain hares live at altitudes of 1,300 meters (4,265 feet) and higher, but the mountain hare population in the Alps is now under threat. Rising temperatures are forcing the hares to migrate to higher altitudes.
In summer, for all populations of mountain hares, the coat has various shades of brown. Mountain hares have evolved to change color from dappled shades of brown to white, keeping them camouflaged against the winter snow and thus against natural predators.
The .999 fine silver coin weighs 1-ounce and measures 40 millimeters in diameter.
It has a mintage limit of 999 pieces and retails for €54.95 (about $60.31 U.S.)
To learn more about the coin, visit the Helvetic Mint’s website.
