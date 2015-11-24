US Coins
John Oliver: 'Let's dump the penny'
- Published: Nov 24, 2015, 4 AM
John Oliver took down the penny during the Nov. 22 episode of "Last Week Tonight" on HBO.
John Oliver took on the penny (or what collectors call the cent) during the most recent episode of his HBO talk show, Last Week Tonight.
The host took nearly 10 minutes of air time to poke fun at the U.S. cent and advocate for the discontinuation of its production.
Whether you support his cause or not, it's hard to keep a straight face during Oliver's rant.
Enjoy.
