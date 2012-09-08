Hawai'i Volcanoes quarter dollars available

Customers may now order in bags and rolls circulation-quality 2012 Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park quarter dollars struck at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

Sales by the United States Mint of bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2012 Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park quarter dollars began at noon Eastern Daylight Time Aug. 27.

Available product options include 100-coin bags priced at $34.95 and two-roll sets (40 coins per roll) priced at $32.95. Both product options contain coins that were struck for general circulation on the main production floors of the United States Mint facilities at Denver and Philadelphia.

The two-roll set includes one roll of coins from each facility.

The U.S. Mint is also offering product options containing circulation-quality 2012-S Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park quarter dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The San Francisco Mint quarter dollars are available in 100-coin bags priced at $34.95 and single 40-coin rolls priced at $18.95 each. Unlike the Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint quarter dollars, the coins struck at the San Francisco Mint will not be released into general circulation.

The coin’s reverse design depicts an eruption on the east rift of Kilauea Volcano, on the island of Hawaii. The design was created and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Charles L. Vickers.

The 2012 Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park quarter dollar represents the 14th coin issued in the United States Mint’s America the Beautiful Quarters Program, launched in 2010.

Orders for the quarter dollars are accepted by telephone at 800-872-6468 and online at the website www.usmint.gov/catalog. ¦