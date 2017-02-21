Have a 'problem' coin? Whitman wants photos of it

Whitman Publishing is seeking images of damaged coins. For example, this rare 1872-CC Coronet gold $10 eagle from the popular Carson City Mint has curious obverse damage.

Whitman Publishing is looking for sharp, high-resolution photographs or scans of “problem” coins to illustrate in upcoming books. Hobbyists who share their images will be credited in the books’ acknowledgments.

“Most of the time we show Mint State pieces with strong details, to give our readers a good understanding of each coin type or die variety,” said Whitman publisher Dennis Tucker. “But coins with problems can be educational, too.”

The publishing firm is looking for coins with: PVC damage; bag marks; scratches; edge bumps, nicks, or dents; holes; or extreme wear.

Image files should be at least 300 dpi at two times actual size. Scans and cell-phone photographs are acceptable as long as the image is high-resolution and clearly illustrates the coin’s problem.

Collectors with images to share can contact Dennis Tucker at dennis.tucker@whitman.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter