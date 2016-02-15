Why a 1968-D Washington quarter sold for $8,812.50

Below is the second of three segments from Steve Roach, highlighting some diverse sales the Long Beach Expo earlier this month:

Heritage’s auctions held at the Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp and Sports Collectibles Expo on Feb. 4 and 5, along with an online session on Feb. 7, realized $8.27 million as of Feb. 8. Two of the top lots were consigned by Texas Rangers co-owner Bob Simpson. Leading was a 1943-S Lincoln cent struck on a bronze planchet, graded About Uncirculated 58 by Professional Coin Grading Service, that brought $282,000 and Simpson’s impressive nine-piece 1856 Proof set, which sold for nearly $200,000.

The Coin:

1968-D Washington quarter dollar, MS-68

The Price:

$8,812.50

The Story:

What made this 1968-D Washington quarter dollar graded Mint State 68 by PCGS sell for $8,812.50 on Feb. 5, when a typical PCGS MS-67 example might sell for around $50 to $75? The issue itself is not rare, having a mintage of more than 100 million coins. Yet in top grades, it is a condition rarity and collectors putting together grading service registry sets covet coins like this.

The issue has a PCGS population of 1,218 in MS-66, with 146 pieces in MS-67, five coins in MS-67+ and just six coins in MS-68. Heritage describes the eye appeal as superb, adding, “Lavender and powder-blue interiors yield to deep olive-gold, crimson, and lemon-yellow peripheral hues.”

Indeed, it is among the prettiest Washington copper-nickel clad quarter dollars around, and multiple bidders were willing to stretch to add it to their collections.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

Connect with Coin World: