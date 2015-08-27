Check out an Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar

L&C Coins posted a picture on Facebook of an Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar on Aug. 26 before sending it off for grading.

L&C Coins has gotten into the habit lately of posting pictures of big, new releases from the U.S. Mint on its Facebook page before sending the coins off for grading.

This week it was the reverse side of the Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar, which the U.S. Mint began offering Aug. 24 in the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency Set.

