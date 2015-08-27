US Coins
Check out an Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar
- Published: Aug 27, 2015, 6 AM
L&C Coins posted a picture on Facebook of an Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar on Aug. 26 before sending it off for grading.
L&C Coins has gotten into the habit lately of posting pictures of big, new releases from the U.S. Mint on its Facebook page before sending the coins off for grading.
This week it was the reverse side of the Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar, which the U.S. Mint began offering Aug. 24 in the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency Set.
What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction