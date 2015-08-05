Have a look at an American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin

Coin World posted this picture on Facebook of a 2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin recently received from the U.S. Mint.

Coin World posted on Facebook Wednesday the below images of a 2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin staff recently received from the U.S. Mint, giving a little real-life flavor to a coin that until the last couple of days has only been seen in Mint images.

Read more about the coin: