Have a look at an American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin
- Published: Aug 5, 2015, 5 AM
Coin World posted this picture on Facebook of a 2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin recently received from the U.S. Mint.
Coin World posted on Facebook Wednesday the below images of a 2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin staff recently received from the U.S. Mint, giving a little real-life flavor to a coin that until the last couple of days has only been seen in Mint images.
Read more about the coin:
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