US Coins
Have a look at an American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin
- Published: Aug 5, 2015, 5 AM
Coin World posted this picture on Facebook of a 2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin recently received from the U.S. Mint.
Coin World posted on Facebook Wednesday the below images of a 2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin staff recently received from the U.S. Mint, giving a little real-life flavor to a coin that until the last couple of days has only been seen in Mint images.
Read more about the coin:
- Sales climb for American Liberty, High Relief gold coin
- American Liberty, High Relief gold coin on 'back order'
- Mint releases technical details for American Liberty gold coin
- Will the American Liberty High Relief gold coin be a success?
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction