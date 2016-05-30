Harpers Ferry quarters bags and rolls June 6

Collectors will be able to buy bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollars beginning June 6.

Bags and rolls of 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollars struck in circulation quality at three different U.S. Mint production facilities will be offered by the bureau beginning at noon Eastern Time June 6.

The third of five America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be issued in 2016, the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollar is being offered in single 40-coin rolls from each of the production facilities for $18.95 per roll.

The coins are also being offered in a two-roll set containing one 40-coin roll each from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints for $32.95.

A three-roll set, which includes a 40-coin roll from the San Francisco Mint, is offered at $46.95.

The coins are also offered in small canvas bags from each of the three Mints containing 100 coins struck at that respective facility.

The 100-coin bags from either the Philadelphia, San Francisco or Denver Mint are available for $34.95 per bag.

The reverse design on the quarter dollar depicts John Brown’s Fort, the site of John Brown’s last stand during his raid on the Harpers Ferry Armory.