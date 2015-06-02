Harlan J. Berk Ltd. releases mobile app

The first auction on Harlan J. Berk Ltd.’s new mobile platform recently concluded.

The firm’s first “HJB Mobility auction” closed May 28 at 3 p.m. CDT. HJB Mobility auctions are accessible through a downloadable app, currently only for Apple devices but with an Android version available “soon after,” the firm said.

Users of the app will be able to view upcoming sales, add them to their device calendar or share through social media via Facebook, Twitter, email or text. Clients will also be able to view past mobility auctions as well as submit items for future consignment consideration right from their device, according to the company.

The auctions can also be viewed through a standard Web platform, meaning having the app is not necessary for bidding.

Aaron Berk, owner and vice president of Harlan J. Berk Ltd., said that, like technology itself, HJB Mobility came quickly and was basically conceived “overnight.”

“We were perfectly set-up to serve our clients this platform and we are excited about its future,” he said.

The firm plans to expand the offerings through the app and worked with an outside firm to create and develop the platform.

“My father, Harlan, used to ask me in the beginning of the Internet days when we would be done building our web site,” he said. “I would answer him, ‘never.’?”

The first HJB Mobility auction featured 133 ancient coins, 40 world coins, 15 U.S. coins and 33 antique maps, representing the array of material the firm plans to showcase with the technology.

Unlike other auction firms that charge 15 to 23 percent or more for online auctions, Berk’s Mobility sales feature a 9.75 percent buyer’s fee, if payment is settled by check or wire.

Dealers have long conducted auctions themselves, and the Internet makes that even easier, according to Aaron Berk.

“Technology costs money and we have spent plenty on our internal system over the years. Our philosophy is simple. To offer as many good venues to our clients for both buying and selling.”

The app may be downloaded through the Apple store by searching for “Harlan Berk” and may be accessed through the new website.

