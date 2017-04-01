Hardcover book with 2017-W American Liberty gold coin

The gold coin is edge inscribed to mark the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Mint on April 2. The legend on the coin's edge is raised.

The high-relief gold coin — with an obverse rendition of Liberty as an African-American woman and a reverse depicting an eagle in flight — is limited to a product maximum of 100,000 coins.

A fully illustrated color booklet will accompany the 2017-W American Liberty 225th Anniversary $100 gold coin which goes on sale April 6 from the U.S. Mint.

The Proof 2017-W American Liberty gold $100 coin to go on sale at noon ET April 6 from the U.S. Mint will be accompanied by a hardbound, color-illustrated book chronicling the coin’s design, development and production.

The book is 48 pages in length, not counting the front and back flyleaf pages and case cover. The book measures 5.5 inches by 3.9375 inches.

The book was printed by Westland Printers in Laurel, Md., with binding executed by Advantage Book Binding in Baltimore.

The high-relief gold coin — with an obverse rendition of Liberty as an African-American woman and a reverse depicting an eagle in flight — is limited to a product maximum of 100,000 coins. No household limit applies to orders.

While the exact issue price had not yet been published as of March 30, it is likely the price will be close to $1,690, according to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for the coin. The $1,690 price is based on gold’s London PM spot price remaining in the $1,250 to $1,299.99 range. If the spot price drops to the $1,200 to $1,249.99 per ounce range, the issue price for the gold coin would be $1,640.

The gold coin has been edge inscribed to mark the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Mint on April 2.

The inscription is imparted by a three-part segmented collar. Each segment of the die imparts, raised, ?225th ANNIVERSARY? .

Each gold $100 coin is hand-packaged in a black-lacquered hardwood presentation case.

The coin’s obverse design is a modern rendition of Liberty as an African-American woman wearing a crown of five-pointed stars. The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Justin Kunz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse design depicts an American eagle in flight, its wings in a downward thrust. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Chris T. Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.