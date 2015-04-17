HoF'ers Martinez and Johnson autograph special edition HOF coins

2. $20 discussion reaches Senate

Legislation that would support the effort to replace Andrew Jackson's portrait on the $20 Federal Reserve note with that of a woman has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.

Background on the web-driven campaign can be found here

3. WWII veterans honored with congressional gold medal

The Doolittle Tokyo Raiders were honored by Congress on Wednesday for their heroic efforts in World War II.

Here's video footage of the presentation

4. Harriet 'Moses' Tubman Gold Medal Act introduced to House of Representatives

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clark (D-NY), introduced the act on April 13. More details regarding the act and its impact can be found here.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 11:38 a.m. Friday:

