Half union pattern highlights Heritage auction in

Only seven to nine examples of the Proof copper gilt 1877 half union pattern like the one shown here are known to exist outside of museums.

An 1877 half union pattern in copper, gilt with reeded edge, Judd 1547 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), is among the 2,327 lots of Colonial and United States coins and patterns to be offered Oct. 13 and 14 in Pittsburgh by Heritage Numismatic Auctions.

The sale is being held in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association National Money Show.

The $50 pattern, Lot 4582, is graded Proof 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

The public auction will be held in three sessions — at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time Oct. 13, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com, write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941, or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500.

Some highlights:

1776 Continental Currency dollar, pewter, curency spelling, Newman 1-C (1776 Continental Currency & Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), Lot 3009, NGC Mint State 61.

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERICA cent, Sheldon 3 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Lot 3043, Professional Coin Grading Service Extremely Fine 45, CAC.

1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Lettered Edge cent, S-11c, Lot 3047, ANACS Very Good 8.

1873 Indian Head, Doubled LIBERTY, Closed 3 cent, Snow 1 (A Guide Book of Flying Eagle and Indian Head Cents by Richard Snow), Lot 3118, PCGS MS-63 red and brown.

1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent, Lot 3200, PCGS MS-66 red.

1914-D Lincoln cent, Lot 3212, PCGS MS-64 brown.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair 2, Lot 3223, PCGS MS-62 brown, CAC.

1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, Lot 3234, PCGS MS-64 red and brown, CAC.

1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, Lot 3235, PCGS MS-63 red, CAC.

1990-S Lincoln, No S cent, Lot 3269, PCGS Proof 68 red, deep cameo.

1864 Shield, Small Motto 2-cent coin, Lot 3271, PCGS MS-65 red.

1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent coin, Lot 3402, NGC About Uncirculated 53, CAC.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 4 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), Lot 3429, NGC MS-63.

1861/0 Seated Liberty half dime, Lot 3452, PCGS MS-67.

1796 Draped Bust, Hyphenated Date dime, John Reich 6 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey, and William L. Subjack), Lot 3464, NGC MS-62, CAC.

1796 Draped Bust dime, JR-2, Lot 3465, NGC MS-64.

1835 Capped Bust dime, JR-1, Lot 3477, likely unique as a Proof, NGC Proof 66.

1807 Draped Bust quarter dollar, Browning 1 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning), Lot 3563, NGC MS-66.

1901-S Barber quarter dollar, Lot 3624, NGC MS-66?.

1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar, Lot 3950, PCGS MS-64, CAC.

1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, Overton 106, Lot 3662, NGC AU-53.

1796 Draped Bust, 15 Stars on Obverse half dollar, O-101, Lot 3673, NGC Fine 12.

1878-S Seated Liberty half dollar, Lot 3763, PCGS About Good 3.

1849 Seated Liberty dollar, Lot 3877, NGC Proof 65.

1895 Morgan dollar, Lot 4314, PCGS Proof 62 cameo.

1849-O Coronet, Open Wreath gold dollar, Lot 4599, PCGS MS-65.

Undated Indian Head, Small Head gold dollar, full brockage on reverse, Lot 4605, PCGS AU-55.

1805 Capped Bust, With Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), double struck, first strike off-center, Lot 4630, NGC AU-58.

1848 Coronet, CAL. quarter eagle, Lot 4666, PCGS AU-55, CAC.

1854-S Coronet quarter eagle, one of approximately a dozen examples known, Lot 4692, PCGS Very Fine 35.

1915-S Panama-Pacific International Exposition gold $50 coin, octagonal, Lot 4468, NGC MS-65.

1841 Coronet quarter eagle, Lot 4758, NGC Proof 55.

1929 Indian Head quarter eagle, Lot 4818, NGC MS-66.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle, BD-7, Lot 4854, NGC MS-62.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle, BD-8, Lot 4855, NGC MS-63 prooflike.

1796 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $10 eagle, Taraszka 6 (United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795-1804 by Anthony J. Taraszka), Lot 4980, PCGS AU-58.

1854-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 5099, PCGS AU-55.

1856-O Coronet double eagle, Lot 5100, PCGS EF-45, CAC.

1882 Coronet double eagle, Lot 5153, PCGS AU-58.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim double eagle, Lot 5193, NGC MS-67+?.

1852 annular gold dollar pattern, Judd 141, Lot 4541, PCGS Proof 64, CAC.

1879 metric dollar pattern, Judd 1624, Lot 4584, NGC Proof 63 cameo. ¦