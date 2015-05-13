Half of March of Dimes commem sales in Special Silver Set

Sales of the 2015 March of Dimes commemorative silver dollars have been driven by the success of the 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set.

Of the 141,364 March of Dimes silver dollars reported sold by the U.S. Mint, 120,384 are Proofs, with more than 62 percent being in the Special Silver Set that as of May 12 had gone into "Unavailable" status. The sets went on sale May 4 at $61.95 per set, with a maximum of 75,000 sets available.

In single-coin sales, the Mint sold 45,384 single Proof 2015-W coins and 20,980 of the 2015-P Uncirculated March of Dimes silver dollars.

In addition to the Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, the three-coin Special Silver set contains a Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime and Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime. Both dimes are exclusive to the set. All three coins are struck in .900 fine silver.

The March of Dimes commemorative silver dollar authorizing provisions in Public Law 112-209 call for the maximum production and release of 500,000 silver dollars combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

The March of Dimes commmemorative dollar coins went on sale March 13. The Proof coin is currently being offered for $51.95 and the Uncirculated at $48.95. The Proof coin bears the W Mint mark and the Uncirculated version bears the P Mint mark.

Money collected through the $10 surcharge included in the price of each coin, after the U.S. Mint recoups its production costs, is to be paid to the March of Dimes to help finance research, education, and services aimed at improving the health of women, infants, and children.