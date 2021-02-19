H. Joseph Levine, presidential inaugural medals expert, dies

H. Joseph “Joe” Levine, an expert on official presidential inaugural medals and related memorabilia, passed away Feb. 5.

H. Joseph “Joe” Levine, one of the hobby’s most knowledgeable experts on official presidential inaugural medals and presidential campaign memorabilia, passed away Feb. 5 at the age of 80.

The author of Collectors Guide to Presidential Inaugural Medals and Memorabilia, H. Joseph Levine opened Presidential Coin and Antique Co. in 1971 in Alexandria, Virginia, and operated it as a retail walk-in store for 34 years until its closing in 2005.

Since its closing, Mr. Levine continued to sell presidential and inaugural items through his own auctions and through eBay.

For decades, Mr. Levine was a leader in his field and shared a wealth of information, especially about presidential inaugural medals and campaign items, medals, tokens and just about anything else in between.

During much of 2020, Levine’s extensive inventory was being liquidated.

A native of Lock Haven Pennsylvania, Mr. Levine pursued undergraduate studies at Lehigh University and earned his law degree from George Washington University Law School, specializing in tax law.

Mr. Levine conducted retail sales by mail as well as exonumia auctions by mail-bid.

Mr. Levine is survived by his wife, Alice Hawes Levine; daughter, Erika Levine-Irigoyen, and her husband, William Irigoyen; and grandson, Aidan Irigoyen.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.

