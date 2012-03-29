GSNA establishes Technology Grant Program for member

The Garden State Numismatic Association has established a Technology Grant Program for member clubs.

The grants, of up to $400, are awarded to reimburse member clubs that have purchased cameras and related electronic equipment for club use. These cameras are normally used to project enlarged images of coins, paper money and medals onto large screens for easy viewing and discussion by members at club meetings.

To date, grants have been awarded to the Atlantic City Coin Club, Hackettstown Coin Club, Northern Valley Coin Club, Roxbury Coin Club and Watchung Hills Coin Club.

The GSNA will be holding its 37th annual convention from May 17 to 19 at the Ukrainian Center in Somerset, N.J., immediately off exit 10 of Route 287.

Because of the organization’s central New Jersey location, the convention is normally attended by collectors from New England to Virginia and attracts dealers from across the nation, according to GSNA.

Those interested in attending the show, or reserving a bourse table, are encouraged to visit the GSNA website at www.GSNA.org for additional details. ¦