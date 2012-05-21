Grover Cleveland dollar sales start May 25
- Published: May 21, 2012, 8 PM
At noon Eastern Daylight Time May 25, the U.S. Mint will begin accepting orders for rolls, bags and boxes of circulation-quality 2012 Presidential dollars commemorating Grover Cleveland’s first term.
The product options, with coins available from either the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint, are:
• Presidential $1 Coin 25-Coin Roll, $32.95.
• Presidential $1 Coin 100-Coin Bag, $111.95.
• Presidential $1 Coin 250-Coin Box, $275.95.
• Presidential $1 Coin 500-Coin Box, $550.95.
Both the Cleveland obverse and the common Statue of Liberty reverse for the Presidential dollar series were designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.
Orders will be accepted at the U.S. Mint’s online catalog, www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers may order by calling 888-321-6468.
All domestic orders will be assessed a shipping and handling fee of $4.95 per order. In addition to the standard shipping and handling fee, an additional shipping charge of $7.95 per box of 500 coins will be applied because of the box’s weight. ¦
