Grinch coins to be available in time for the holiday

The front and back designs of the 2025 Grinch coins, the first coins authorized by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and available exclusively first from Rare Collectibles TV.

The first officially licensed Dr. Seuss coins depicting the famous green-colored Grinch from the popular book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, will be available starting on Friday, November 29.

While the day after Thanksgiving is commonly known as “Black Friday” for its holiday sales, this year the devious Grinch plans to “steal it” and make it “Green Friday” for the launch of his special, green-colorized coins.

The silver coins are 38.6 millimeters in diameter, slightly larger than U.S. silver dollars, and will be exclusively sold by Rare Collectibles TV.

“The Grinch is the first in a series of eight different limited edition legal tender coins depicting adored characters created by Pulitzer Prize-winning children’s books author Theodor Seuss Geisel. RCTV is delighted to be the exclusive distributor for these Dr. Seuss collectibles. It’s not just about collecting coins; it’s about collecting memories, too,” said Jack McNamara, co-founder of Rare Collectibles TV.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Mintage of the one-ounce .999 fine silver Grinch coins will be limited to 5,000, and each is being certified by Professional Coin Grading Service and encapsulated with specially created Dr. Seuss insert labels.

“RCTV’s goal is to keep the mintage figure incredibly low so collectors will own something truly special and rare,” adds McNamara. “Hopefully, Dr. Seuss fans will buy one for their kids, grandkids and maybe even their great-grandkids.”

For the first time since its founding in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises has approved depicting the images of famous characters created by Theodor Seuss Geisel on legal tender collector coins. Geisel (1904-1991) published his first Dr. Seuss children’s book in 1937. He subsequently authored and illustrated more than 60 books, and over 600 million copies have been sold, according to Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

“Royalties paid for the use of the Dr. Seuss characters on the commemorative coins will help Dr. Seuss Enterprises benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, health, animal conservation, and the arts,” explained McNamara.

The book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was first published in 1957 and the story has been adapted as television programs and theatrical films.

The obverse of the 2025-dated Grinch coins depict a green-colorized image of the furry Grinch with the humorous motto, “E PLURIBUS FUN ‘EM.” The reverse depicts the house illustration from the book, Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, and will be a common image used on all of the initial, collectible Dr. Seuss coins. The words “Dr. Seuss” are repeated in the background and “ONE DOLLAR 1 OZ .999 SILVER” are along the top and right rim.

A privy mark featuring the emblem from the Fort Sill, Chiricahua, and Warm Springs Apache Tribe is also on the reverse. The Native Americans tribe now based in Oklahoma is the sovereign entity issuing the Dr. Seuss coins that are being struck in the United Kingdom by The Commonwealth Mint & Philatelic Bureau.

Each coin will be accompanied by its own unique certificate of authenticity puzzle piece that when pieced together with the other COAs from each coin in this series will create an image of one of everyone’s favorite Dr. Seuss characters.

“Individual coins will be available while supplies last. We have also launched a Dr. Seuss Coin Club where members can automatically receive each of the eight classic Dr. Seuss character coins, such as The Cat in the Hat, one every other month. In addition, club members can automatically receive a ninth ‘mystery bonus’ character coin as a free bonus gift that will only be available to club members,” explained McNamara. “It is entirely possible that this ninth ‘mystery coin’ could become the rarest one of this first-time ever, limited-edition release.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.