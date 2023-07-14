Greg Lyon, past ANA board member, dies

Greg Lyon, the American Numismatic Association’s parliamentarian, died July 3.

He was 51 years old.

Mr. Lyon previously served on the organization’s board of governors, serving the maximum of five two-year terms, from 2011 to 2021.

Mr. Lyon was born Oct. 1, 1971, in New York City, growing up in Jackson Heights, Queens.

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The ANA named him Outstanding Young Numismatist in 1989 and Adult Advisor of the Year in 2005.

His early hobby participation focused on exhibiting and writing articles for various hobby journals, and attending Summer Seminar, both as a student and later as an adviser.

He was the president and co-founder of Young Numismatists of America. The club was formed at the 1990 ANA Summer Seminar, according to material available through the Newman Numismatic Portal.

His contemporary Young Numismatist Scott Rottinghaus, also a past ANA Board member, said, “Greg’s constant willingness to mentor new collectors and his friendly and witty demeanor were always shining. He was a fun and interesting friend, and a great supporter of the ANA and of numismatics.”

Mr. Lyon graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science from Washington University in St. Louis (1993).

He helped found the Washington University College Bowl (now Quiz Bowl) team and served for many years as a coach, adviser, and senior statesman.

An information technology specialist, Mr. Lyon enjoyed traveling, the St. Louis Cardinals, and being “owned” by many dogs that provided companionship over the years.

He was also a contestant on Jeopardy! airing June 3, 2010.

An advocate for organ donation, Mr. Lyon was able to live on through his own donations.

He is survived by Patrick Mooney, his partner of nearly 20 years, and their dog Bear.

Donations in his honor may be made to the ANA’s Greg Lyon Memorial YN Scholarship.