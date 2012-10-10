Greensboro Collection Treasures offered in Dallas Auction

Heritage is pleased to feature outstanding selections from Part One of the Greensboro Collection as a part of their October US Coins Auction, the official auction of the Dallas National Money ShowSM. This auction is scheduled for October 17-20 in Dallas and through the Internet at HA.com/Coins.

The level of rarity and quality in this collection is immediately evident when one reviews the Proof Seated dime offerings. Every year of the series between 1837 and 1891 is covered, save for the 1851, which has never been certified as a proof by one of the major grading services. This means that no fewer than 20 of the rare pre-1858 proofs are included. Each of the dimes in this collection grades PR63 or higher, with the vast majority at PR66 or higher. If that isn't enough, this collection also includes a Specimen 1839 dime from the New Orleans Mint, and the popular 1859 transitional "Stateless" dime, struck without the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA anywhere on the coin.

The other series covered in this collection is Proof Barber quarters, and what beauties they are. The collection is, of course, complete, and every single coin is a Superb Gem... or higher, complete with five coins in the penultimate grade of Proof-69. Both the 1896 and the 1898 bear the Ultra Cameo designation from NGC.

If that isn't enough, this collection also includes a selection of proof and specimen strikings from the earliest part of our nation's history, including a 1793 Wreath Cent in Specimen 66, a 1794 half dime in Specimen-67, a 1792 Disme struck in copper, and a proof 1802 novodel dollar. You are invited to view the entire selection at HA.com/Coins.

Future offerings from The Greensboro Collection will focus on other proof series and great rarities, with another superb offering scheduled for FUN in January. The collector behind The Greensboro Collection remains active in numismatics; the proceeds from this and the other parts of The Greensboro Collection will help with assembling current sets.

