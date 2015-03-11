Greater Houston Coin Club celebrates 60 years of collecting

The following is from a press release from the Greater Houston Coin Club:

The Greater Houston Coin Club will begin a 60th anniversary celebration of founding with the official start of its year in April 2015.

Highlighting the celebration, a distinctive masthead banner especially denoting the 60th anniversary will appear over the traditional 1955 Double Die Cent that has long been a fixture on the masthead of the Double Shift, the club's monthly newsletter. Distinctive membership certificates are also being issued to new and existing members that call attention to the 60th anniversary.



Additionally a distinctive 60th anniversary medal was designed and struck by the Moonlight Mint to be presented to each member at the April 2015 regular meeting. (See the February newsletter at http://houstoncoinclub.org/newsletter.php for more information.)

Contact Club Secretary Rick Ewing at rfe01@aol.com for additional information about the club and its activities.

