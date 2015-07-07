GreatCollections to auction Hawaii 5-0 VAM Collection

The missing S in TRUST in IN GOD WE TRUST above the eagle (below STATES) on this 1921-D Morgan dollar is what makes this NGC MS-65 coin the VAM-1A variety.

GreatCollections issued the following news July 7, regarding its July 26 auction of Morgan dollar varieties:

Irvine, Calif. – GreatCollections is pleased to announce the auction date of the Hawaii 5-0 VAM Collection, which will be sold on July 26, 2015. The collection is over 90 percent complete for the Top-100 and Hot-50 sets, with many coins rarely being offered on the market. All coins are being sold unreserved, with bidding to start at $1.

The collection was put together over the past 25 years by a private collector based in Hawaii and the West Coast of the United States. The sets are registered with The Society of Silver Dollar Collectors VAM Registry and are currently ranked #9 for the Top-100 set and #8 for the Hot-50 set.

In both sets, there are a total of 16 coins that are either the finest known for the variety or tied for finest known.

Over 40 years ago, extensive research was published by Leroy C. Van Allen and A. George Mallis detailing the variations in dies used to strike Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars. These variations are known as VAMs and numbers have been assigned to the different major types for each issue.

“Morgan Dollars continue to be one of our most popular categories and there is strong demand for varieties. I cannot recall the last time two comprehensive collections like this have been sold unreserved – it is sure to create spirited bidding interest,” said Ian Russell, President/founder of GreatCollections.

To register to bid, view highlights or find out more information about the Hawaii 5-0 VAM Collection, please visit www.greatcollections.com or telephone 1-800-44-COINS (1-800-442-6467).

Editor's Notes: Among the 140 Morgan dollar VAM varieties to be offered are the following:

??1885-CC Morgan, Doubled Dash dollar, VAM-4, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 65.

??1888 Morgan, Doubled Die Reverse Lines, VAM-7, NGC MS-64, stickered with Certified Acceptance Corp. green label, as being premium within the grade.

??1888-S Morgan, Pitted Reverse dollar, VAM-6A (1B), Professional Coin Grading Service MS-64.

??1921-D Morgan, TRU_T dollar, VAM-1A, NGC MS-64.