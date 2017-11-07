GreatCollections selling some great collections

This Proof 68 Deep Cameo 1954 Franklin half dollar garnered spirited bidding from 11 bidders who placed a total of 34 bids before the coin reached $9,281.25 with the buyer’s fee.

Bidding for this NGC MS-65 full bell lines 1953-S Franklin half dollar reached $21,937.50 with the buyer’s fee.

The lowest graded example by PCGS of an 1861-D Indian Head gold dollar, Fine 12, brought $26,437.50.

A collector paid $36,001.14 to acquire this 1865-S Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle in GreatCollections’ Oct. 29 online sale. The coin is graded Mint State 63 by PCGS and bears a green CAC sticker.

GreatCollections' Oct. 29 sale produced results for some coins well in excess of their published value, including this 1865-S Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle.

An 1865-S Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle sold during an Oct. 29 GreatCollections online auction for more than double its value listed in published price guides.

Graded and encapsulated Mint State 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service and stickered with a green label by Certified Acceptance Corp. as being exceptional for the grade, the coin realized $36,001.14, which includes the 10 percent buyer’s fee.

Twelve active bidders placed 49 bids.

GreatCollections President Ian Russell said the coin was won by a “serious collector.”

Russell said the underbidder, who was outbid by $1,000.01, had anticipated winning with his $31,001 bid to start a box of 20 of coins “that have everything going for it — finest PCGS/CAC, super fresh (never appeared on the market before) and so forth.”

The coin was one of two PCGS submissions recorded in MS-63, with one submission higher at MS-64.

Coin World’s Coin Values lists a price of $13,000 in MS-62, but lists no value for the coin in MS-63. The PCGS Price Guide values the coin at $15,000 in MS-63.

“The coin was one of many highlights from a collection in California that is being sold by GreatCollections,” Russell said. “The coins were graded for the first time this year by PCGS. There are still amazing coins that have never seen the light of day coming onto the market, it’s what makes our job so enjoyable to see newly discovered coins like this and seeing the vast bidder interest”.

Another gold coin highlight from the Oct. 29 sale was an 1861-D Indian Head dollar graded Fine 12, the lowest grade for any gold dollar struck at the Dahlonega Mint in Georgia in 1861.

Coin Values lists a price of $13,500 in Fine 12. The coin realized $26,437.50.

A total of 12 bidders placed 44 bids combined for the gold coin.

Silver attractions

The auction also included the Satterlee Collection , a top-ranked registry set of Franklin half dollars, comprising 124 coins total, including Proofs, Mint State issues and many varieties, with most of the coins certified by PCGS and some by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

Tops among the coins sold were an NGC MS-65 full bell lines 1953-S Franklin half dollar that realized $21,937.50. A total of 13 bidders combined placed 53 bids.

A PCGS Proof 68 Deep Cameo 1954 Franklin half dollar realized $9,281.25. A total of 34 bids were placed by 11 bidders.

The 1954 half dollar is one of 14 PCGS submissions graded Proof 68 Deep Cameo.