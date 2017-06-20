GreatCollections gold commemoratives make records

gold $10 pieces generated record prices realized in a GreatCollections auction that closed June 18.

The coins were among the highlights from the more than 2,000 coins sold in the online auction. A 10 percent buyer’s fee was added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won. The total sale realized $737,935, according to GreatCollections president Ian Russell.

Among other highlighted lots in the sale were a PCGS Mint State 62+ 1893-CC Morgan dollar stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.; a 1926-S Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle graded PCGS MS-64, CAC; a Chinese 1994 Panda, Large Date gold 10-yuan coin, graded Numismatic Guaranty Corp. MS-70; and a U.S. Mint-sealed 100-coin "monster box" of 2014 Shendandoah National Park 5-ounce silver bullion coins struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Olympic gold

The PCGS Proof 70 Deep Cameo 1984-P Olympic gold $10 coin offered realized a price of $3,080 against a PCGS Price Guide value of $2,300. The PCGS Population report indicates 41 submissions have earned the firm’s Proof 70 Deep Cameo grade, while 2,371 submissions are recorded as Proof 69 Deep Cameo.

The PCGS Proof 70 Deep Cameo 1984-D Olympic $10 coin realized $2,255 in the June 18 GreatCollections sale. The PCGS Price Guide lists a value of $1,150 for the issue.

PCGS reports 50 submissions of the 1984-D gold $10 commemorative have the firm’s Proof 70 Deep Cameo certification, and 2,385 submissions are graded as PCGS Proof 69 Deep Cameo.

Morgan silver dollar

The 1893-CC Morgan dollar realized $5,945. In total, 37 bids were placed by 16 unique bidders.

The coin is one of 677,000 Morgan silver dollars recorded struck at the Carson City Mint in Nevada during its final year of production as a facility of the United States Mint. The facility first opened for production in 1870.

Monster box

The 100-coin monster box of bullion versions of the 2014 Shendandoah National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollars realized $12,650.

Monster boxes are heavy-duty plastic boxes used to pack bullion coins for pick-up at the Philadelphia Mint by authorized purchasers.

The bullion coins are struck on the same press as the Uncirculated version of the coin, but bears no Mint mark. (Only the Uncirculated version bears the Philadelphia Mint’s P Mint mark, and it is available to any U.S. Mint customer at a fixed price.)

The 5-ounce bullion coins are packed in capped, plastic tubes of 10 coins each, with each monster box containing 20 tubes, for a combined total of 500 ounces of silver.

Chinese gold

The Chinese 1994 Panda, Large Date gold 10-yuan coin realized $5,005. The lot elicited 49 bids from 11 unique bidders.

NGC has only certified nine of this issue as MS-70; six are certified MS-67, 27 as MS-68 and 130 as MS-69 by the firm.

The 1994 Large Date 100-yuan coins are seen with the same frequency as the Small Date variety of the coin, with both among the rarest varieties in the entire Panda 1-ounce gold coin series.

1926-S Saint-Gaudens

The PCGS MS-64 CAC 1926-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle realized $9,845. Eight unique bidders placed 37 bids in total.

Production of double eagles at the San Francisco Mint in 1926 totaled a reported 2,041,500 coins.

The San Francisco Mint would strike Saint-Gaudens double eagles for only two more years — in 1927, with 3,107,000 coins, and 1930, with just 74,000 coins.