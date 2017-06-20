GreatCollections gold commemoratives make records
- Published: Jun 20, 2017, 6 AM
PCGS Proof 70 Deep Cameo 1984-P Olympic gold $10 commemorative coin realized $3,080 in a GreatCollections online auction June 18.
PCGS has certified 41 Proof 1984-P Olympic gold $10 coins as Proof 70 Deep Cameo.
A Proof 70 Deep Cameo 1984-D Olympic gold $10 coin realized $2,255 at auction June 18.
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