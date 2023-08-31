GreatCollections relocates to larger corporate headquarters

GreatCollections has moved to a new expanded and convenient location in Irvine, California.

GreatCollections has relocated to its new headquarters to 17891 Cartwright Road in Irvine, California. The new location is eight times larger than the previous location with over 28,000 square feet, greatly expanding each element of GreatCollections, including auction lot viewing, client meeting areas and all auction production areas.

“We have been working on the new office for the past year, building it to our exact specifications to handle our growing company. Our new location will enable GreatCollections to expand to additional collectibles categories, while also continuing to grow our weekly auctions of certified coins and paper money,” said Ian Russell, president and founder of GreatCollections.

According to the firm, the new Irvine headquarters will be even more convenient for visitors, with multiple hotels and restaurants within walking distance, and still only a few minutes from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport (SNA). GreatCollections is also less than 10 minutes from Professional Coin Grading Service, also based in Orange County.

GreatCollections’ new address for all shipments, including consignments and correspondence, is as follows:

GC Receiving

17891 Cartwright Road

Irvine CA 92614

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According to the company, any clients who recently sent consignments or payments to GreatCollections are assured that the local USPS, UPS and Fedex representatives will automatically redirect letters/packages to the firm's new address.

For more information, please contact GreatCollections at 1-800-442-6467 (or 1-949-679-4180) or visit www.greatcollections.com.

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