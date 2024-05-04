GreatCollections offers Tiffany collectible medal

The first TiffCoin medal to be graded by Professional Coin Grading Service will be offered by GreatCollections on May 19.

A .75 fine (18k) gold TiffCoin by Tiffany & Co. is offered in an upcoming auction by GreatCollections. The rare collectible is the first to be certified and authenticated by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and will be sold in an unreserved auction on May 19.

Only 499 of the pieces were produced by the 186-year-old company, and they sold out in a few hours on the Tiffany website when offered only two years ago. A day before its release, Tiffany teased that the firm was launching TiffCoin as a new cryptocurrency, which was picked up by national media including Forbes. Instead of a cryptocurrency, Tiffany produced this physical collectible in 18k yellow gold weighing 38.9 grams. The iconic Tiffany & Co. “T” from their logo was edited to have two horizontal lines, similar to the Bitcoin logo.

“Tiffany successfully merged their luxury brand, physical gold and the cryptocurrency collectibles category with this Tiffcoin release. With such a low mintage, they are in very strong hands, as only one or two have appeared on the market since their release. We expect strong bidder participation in this auction” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

The TiffCoin was graded PCGS MS-67 and comes with the original packaging in pristine condition: the special Tiffany jewelry box in blue, folio, hand-numbered certificate of authenticity and blue pouch.

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Tiffany & Co is not new to producing collectibles. For over 150 years, Tiffany medals have been produced in bronze, silver and gold on a variety of topics, including college awards, memorial medals for New York firemen, political medals for William Jennings Bryan and many others. More recently, from 1973 until 2007, Tiffany produced silver and gold medals that could be spent in their stores on fine jewelry.

GreatCollections has sold two cryptocurrency-related collectibles for over $1 million each, including a 2011 25 BTC Casascius gold-plated piece for $1,698,750. Earlier this month, GreatCollections auctioned a 2012 1 BTC Casascius piece for $77,625. Unlike the Tiffcoin, these pieces were “loaded,” meaning they carried stored values attested by tamper-proof security devices.

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