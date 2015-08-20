GreatCollections moves to larger quarters in California
- Published: Aug 20, 2015, 10 AM
News release from GreatCollections:
GreatCollections Moves to Expanded Location in Irvine
New Office Is in Close Proximity to PCGS
August 20, 2015. Irvine, Calif. – GreatCollections announced that it has moved to larger facilities on Red Hill Avenue in Irvine, California. The move stems from the unprecedented growth the company has experienced over the last two years.
“This move confirms our long-term outlook of the business,” said Ian Russell, owner and founder of GreatCollections. “After five years, we simply outgrew our old location. Our new, larger suite has been designed according to our optimal specifications, which will lead to an increase in efficiencies and enhance our ability to serve our customers.”
Ian continued, “Our new office, which offers complimentary parking, is a stone’s throw from PCGS’s headquarters, making it convenient for our local clients who visit en route to PCGS. This proximity to PCGS also will make it easier for us to handle multiple drop-offs and pick-ups during the week.”
GreatCollections’ new address for all shipments, including consignments and correspondence, is as follows:
GreatCollections
17500 Red Hill Avenue, Suite 160
Irvine CA 92614
Tel: 1-800-442-6467 (1-949-679-4180)
For any clients who recently sent consignments or payments to us, our local USPS, UPS and Fedex representatives will automatically redirect letters/packages to our new address.
